Wild Proposed Trade Sends Vikings Superstar Receiver to Browns

If the Cleveland Browns are aiming for a franchise-altering move, trading for superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson could be the perfect — albeit highly unlikely — blockbuster deal.

Michael Lucas, a producer on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, pitched a half-dozen “wild” trades for Bleacher Report that featured big names across the league. Lucas was clear that the trades had a very small percentage of happening. However, the idea of Jefferson landing with Cleveland stood out.

The move would send a trio of potential starters to Minnesota, with cornerback Martin Emerson, offensive tackle Dawand Jones and wide receiver Elijah Moore being packaged for Jefferson and a sixth-round pick. The Browns would also include first and third-round picks in the hypothetical deal.

“Could you imagine Deshaun Watson if he can return to the Houston form we saw,” Lucas said. “The numbers he could put up with Justin Jefferson, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb getting back, David Njoku, Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash. It could be crazy. Plus, Jerry Jeudy. Good luck trying to stop that Browns offense.”

Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah previously worked under Browns GM Andrew Berry and the two have a good relationship. The Browns and Vikings have done business recently. The Browns traded for three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith last offseason.

Justin Jefferson in Contract Talks With Vikings

Jefferson has surfaced in hypothetical trade talks this offseason due to his contract situation. He’s currently slated to play on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract this season, worth a fully guaranteed $19.743 million.

Jefferson and the Vikings have been in contract talks for over a year. He’s likely looking to reset the market with his deal. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown recently signed a massive three-year, $96 million extension that will serve as a reference point. Brown will haul in $32 million in average annual value and $84 million guaranteed.

Jefferson did not attend Monday’s start of Vikings OTAs or participate in voluntary workouts earlier this offseason. The Vikings are still confident they’ll reach an agreement with their superstar pass-catcher.

“We have our process, and either way, whenever we sign him, we want Justin to have his whole week. You know that friend that has a birthday that takes the month? I think Justin would deserve his whole month if we signed a contract, to celebrate it,” Adofo-Mensah said ahead of the draft in April. “So you know, we’re excited to work toward it. We’re going to keep going. You can’t have all these plans where you talk about all these visions and not talk about the king linchpin, so we’re going to keep working toward that end goal.”

Browns Have Added Depth at Wide Receiver

Landing Jefferson is a pipedream, but the Browns have done some real work this offseason to improve their wide receiver depth.

The most notable move was a trade for former Denver Broncos first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. He has notched 3,053 yards on 211 catches with 11 touchdowns in his career. The Browns are banking on Jeudy taking a leap after the change of scenery. Cleveland inked Jeudy to a three-year extension shortly after the trade.

Jeudy joins Cooper and Moore as the primary wide receivers for the Browns. But Cleveland has also added additional depth. The Browns drafted Jamari Thrash in the fifth round. He’ll compete with former third-round picks Cedric Tillman and David Bell for reps.

Watson is the key to the Browns’ passing attack. Cleveland hopes to have him on the field for a full season. He’s played in just 12 games over the last two seasons.