Ex-Browns Receiver Gets Another Shot at NFL

A former Cleveland Browns receiver is getting another chance to work his way back onto an NFL roster.

Kaden Davis worked out for the New York Jets this week after wrapping up his UFL season with the Houston Gamblers. He had just four catches during the UFL season but also functioned as a return man. Davis has spent the offseason trying to find a new landing spot after his time in Cleveland ended.

Davis was a depth piece for the Browns last season but earned some opportunities because of his value on special teams. He appeared in two regular-season games for Cleveland, logging one offensive snap and 23 special teams snaps. He also spent time on the Browns’ practice squad and became a familiar name during the preseason.

Davis is not likely to walk into a major offensive role. But teams are always looking for receivers who can cover kicks, return kicks and provide emergency depth.

Browns Loaded Up at Wide Receiver This Offseason

Cleveland made receiver a major priority in the draft, selecting KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second round a few picks later.

Concepcion brings speed, route-running ability and playmaking upside after a strong college career at Texas A&M and NC State. The Browns are counting on him to give the offense more explosiveness and create easier throws for whoever wins the quarterback job. The Browns have also touted Concepcion’s ability in the return game.

“KC Concepcion is the best punt returner in the draft class,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said.

Boston gives Cleveland a different type of target. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he brings size, contested-catch ability and red-zone potential. He’s been a standout during the team’s offseason workouts.

Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond, Jamari Thrash and Tylan Wallace are also in the mix for the Browns.

A big part of the wide receiver production will be dependent on quarterback play. The Browns are deciding between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Coach Todd Monken said he was not able to reach a conclusion on the QB1 decision during minicamp and the competition will extend into training camp.

Jerry Jeudy Still Leads Browns Receiver Room

Even with the rookie additions, Jeudy remains the centerpiece of Cleveland’s wide receiver room.

Jeudy is trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season that fell well short of the Pro Bowl form he showed in the year prior. He finished the year with 50 catches for 602 yards and 2 touchdowns. He posted 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and 4 touchdowns in his first season with Cleveland.

Despite the rookie additions, Jeudy is still expected to be the No. 1 in Cleveland.

“He’s our bell cow,” Berry said. “With receiver rooms, you can have maybe a ball dominant player or you can essentially build a basketball team with different skill sets. We prefer the second approach.”

Jeudy sat out with an injury on the final day of minicamp, though the team does not appear to be sounding major alarms at this stage of the offseason.