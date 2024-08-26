Browns Waive Pair of Running Backs After Nick Chubb Decision

The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with two running backs and made a key decision with Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb, who has been recovering from major knee surgery, will not be activated from the physically unable to perform list, meaning he’ll miss the first four games of the year. It’s disappointing for the Browns but not unexpected, per Mary Kay Cabot of Clevleand.com.

“The timeline for Chubb has always been somewhere in the first half of the season, but with his superhuman healing ability, he couldn’t be ruled out for the first four games until camp wound down,” Cabot said on Monday, August 26. “As it stands, the Browns are still eyeing a first-half return for Chubb, and if he doesn’t make it back in the first nine games, he’ll also have the bye in Week 10 to heal.”

Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries. The latest of those came in November. Chubb injured the same knee in college and some feared the injury could be career-threatening.

However, there had been some positive signs as he worked towards a return. He was back in the gym squatting massive weights and began sprinting and cutting on the field.

Browns Part Ways With Aidan Robbin, Jacob Saylors

The Browns trimmed down their running back room on Monday, waiving Aidan Robbins and Jacob Saylors as part of the initial wave of moves to get down to a 53-man roster.

Robbins was an undrafted free agent but got in a chunk of work during the team’s preseason games. He led the team with 8 carries for 38 yards in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. He also caught 4 passes for 25 yards.

Saylors was signed on August 23 and was an interesting late addition for the Browns after Pierre Strong Jr. suffered a rib injury during camp.

Saylors has a successful UFL campaign on his resume. He recorded 94 rush attempts for 461 yards (4.9 average) and five touchdowns. For his contributions, Saylors, who suited up for the St. Louis Battlehawks, was named to the inaugural All-UFL Team.

Saylors registered 5 carries for 30 yards against the Seahawks — his lone preseason game with the Browns.

Both Saylors and Robbins could end up rejoining the Browns on the practice squad.

Browns Running Back Committee Set Without Nick Chubb

With Chubb out for the start of the year, the Browns will rely on a running back committee to fill the void. That includes Jerome Ford, D’Onta Foreman and Strong, when he returns from injury.

Veteran Nyheim Hines will also be in the mix eventually but has not passed his physical yet. Hines is also rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered last summer in a jet ski accident.

The Browns are confident in their group, which will be led by Ford. With Chubb sidelined last season, Ford took on most of the work. After seeing a very limited workload as a rookie, Ford reeled off 1,132 total yards — 813 rushing and 319 receiving.

“I thought he had some really good moments for us. A young player that I think will continue to get better. We threw him out there on third downs last season, as a third-down running back, and he wasn’t perfect, but he didn’t miss a beat,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on August 21. “Excited for all the things that come with being a veteran player and getting more turns at it.”

The Browns kick off their season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.