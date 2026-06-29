Browns Rookie Sends Dangerous Message to Rest of NFL

The Cleveland Browns have remade their wide receiver room around young talent, and rookie KC Concepcion believes the group has a chance to be a problem for opposing defenses.

Concepcion, the Browns’ first-round pick, did not downplay the potential of Cleveland’s new-look attack heading into training camp.

“I think that this new wide receiver room, it can be dangerous,” Concepcion said on NFL Network’s The Insiders. “Everybody complements each other. Everybody is a different receiver.”

That is what Andrew Berry said he was looking for when they built out the wide receiver room, which was a major need of the offseason.

“With receiver rooms, you can have maybe a ball-dominant player, or you can essentially build a basketball team with different skill sets. We prefer the second approach.” Berry said after the draft. “Now don’t get me wrong. I’ll take Calvin Johnson if he’s out there, but we feel like we have a nice well-rounded room with speed, [yards after catch], contested-catch ability, separation. So we’re really pleased with the youth and talent in that group.”

The Browns backed up their investment in Concepcion by using their next pick on Denzel Boston in the second round. Boston is a big-bodied wide receiver and was a standout during the team’s offseason workouts.

Browns WR KC Concepcion Comfortable in New Offense

Concepcion said he is much more comfortable after getting his first taste of the NFL during the offseason program.

“I’m very, very comfortable. I’m confident,” he said when asked about adapting to an NFL playbook. “I know what I can do. Playbook-wise, the first two weeks, I had to learn it, I had to get used to the speed of the game. But honestly, now I’m all ready, I know the playbook, and I’m just ready to play.”

Concepcion can move around the formation, create after the catch and put pressure on defenses in space. Boston gives Cleveland a bigger target who can win contested catches and pose a different kind of matchup problem.

The Browns also still have Jerry Jeudy, who remains the most proven receiver on the roster. Jeudy has a Pro Bowl on his resume and is expected to serve as the steadying presence in the room. Berry has referred to Jeudy as a “bell cow” for the group.

Isaiah Bond is another name to watch. His speed gives the Browns another explosive option, and pairing him with Concepcion could stretch defenses in a way Cleveland has been missing.

KC Concepcion on QBs: Everybody Fighting for a Spot

The Browns have added weapons. The question now is whether the Browns can find the right quarterback to unlock it. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are set to continue the QB competition in training camp. Concepcion spoke highly of both quarterbacks when asked about the competition.

“Both of those guys, you know, are amazing people, amazing teammates, you know, amazing quarterbacks,” Concepcion said. “Everybody is fighting for a spot on the roster. So, it’s going to be, you know, intriguing, you know who comes away with it.”

Cleveland also has Dillon Gabriel — a former third-round pick — and rookie Taylen Green on the depth chart. However, neither is expected to be a factor in the QB1 conversation.