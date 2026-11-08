Browns Star KC Concepcion Makes Feelings Clear on Shedeur Sanders

KC Concepcion caught his first NFL touchdown from Shedeur Sanders on Sunday and made clear how much he believes in the Cleveland Browns second-year quarterback.

The rookie receiver praised Sanders after Cleveland’s 23-22 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, pointing to the confidence he brings to an offense that nearly pulled out a road win in his first start of the season.

“He’s a game changer,” Concepcion said. “He’s always confident. He makes everyone want to play up to his level of competition just by how confident he is out there.”

Sanders finished 19 of 31 for 297 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception. He added 28 rushing yards as Cleveland fell to 5-4.

It took time for the passing game to get going. Sanders had just 38 passing yards at halftime, with the teams tied 3-3. He responded with touchdown passes to Concepcion in the fourth quarter and Harold Fannin Jr. in overtime, giving Cleveland a chance to win despite its early struggles.

Todd Monken Praises Shedeur Sanders but Holds Off on QB Decision

Browns coach Todd Monken also credited Sanders for keeping Cleveland in the game.

“I’m really proud of him,” Monken said. “He gave us a chance at the end.”

Monken declined to get into a discussion about who will start next week against the Houston Texans, noting that the game had just ended. A decision will likely come after he reviews the film.

Sanders got the starting nod after Deshaun Watson spent most of the week in concussion protocol. Although Watson cleared protocol Saturday, the Browns made him inactive Sunday after his limited preparation. Dillon Gabriel served as Sanders’ backup.

Watson started Cleveland’s first eight games, while Sanders entered Sunday with only three pass attempts this season. His first extended opportunity ended with the Browns a successful two-point conversion away from an overtime lead.

After Sanders found Fannin for a 39-yard touchdown, Monken went for two. Sanders’ pass fell incomplete on a play that also drew a holding penalty against Cleveland. The failed conversion sealed the loss.

KC Concepcion Scores First Career Touchdown Against Saints

Concepcion finished with four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, along with one carry for 3 yards. Only Boston, who had six receptions for 98 yards, finished with more receiving yards for Cleveland. After the game, Monken said Concepcion was battling an ankle injury. He was helped off the field earlier in the game but didn’t miss a series.

His biggest play came with 5:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Sanders found Concepcion down the left sideline, and the rookie cut across the field on his way to a 64-yard touchdown. The score and extra point gave the Browns a 13-9 lead.

It was the first touchdown of Concepcion’s NFL career and Cleveland’s first trip to the end zone Sunday. The Browns selected Concepcion with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 draft, and he has already shown flashes of the production they envisioned. Two weeks earlier, he caught eight passes for 129 yards against Tennessee, adding 23 yards on three carries.

Denzel Boston (507 yards) and Concepcion (437 yards) are No. 1 and 2 among rookie receivers this season.