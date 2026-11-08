Calls Mount for Browns to Bench Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders’ first start of the season had barely reached halftime before some Cleveland Browns fans were ready for Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders completed 5 of 8 passes for just 38 yards in the first half against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, with Cleveland entering the locker room tied 3-3. He took two sacks and failed to produce a touchdown pass as the Browns struggled to capitalize on opportunities.

The most frustrating sequence came near the goal line. Facing fourth-and-goal from the Saints’ 1-yard line, Sanders ran into guard Austin Barber and stumbled while handing the ball to Quinshon Judkins. The play failed to reach the end zone, leaving Cleveland empty-handed.

The Browns had started that possession at the New Orleans 19 after Barion Brown fumbled a punt. A short field became another missed chance to take control.

Sanders was making his first start under head coach Todd Monken after spending Cleveland’s first eight games behind Deshaun Watson. Before Sunday, he had attempted just three passes all season, completing them for a total of 2 yards.

Browns Fans Call for Dillon Gabriel to Replace Shedeur Sanders

The slow start prompted some fans to push for Gabriel, who was serving as Sanders’ backup against New Orleans.

“Browns genuine malpractice if Dillon Gabriel doesn’t see the field this game,” one fan said.

“Enough of this Shedeur ridiculousness out here. Please put in Dillon Gabriel,” another added.

The failed fourth-down handoff drew a particularly sharp response.

“Sanders can’t even hand the ball off correctly. This dude is awful. Cost the Browns a TD. Dillon Gabriel time in Cleveland,” a fan said.

Others pointed to Gabriel’s strong preseason finale against the New England Patriots as a reason to give him an opportunity.

“Dillon Gabriel had a perfect QBR his last outing & he’s on the bench for this,” another fan added.

Gabriel finished that exhibition 12 of 15 for 186 yards and three touchdowns. His final passer rating was actually 157.9, just shy of the perfect 158.3 mark. He had a perfect rating through the first quarter.

Dillon Gabriel Has Starting Experience With Browns

Gabriel would bring six NFL starts to the job if Monken made a change. The Browns selected him in the third round of the 2025 draft, two rounds before taking Sanders.

He went 1-5 as a rookie starter and finished the season with 937 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Sanders replaced Gabriel against the Baltimore Ravens after Gabriel suffered a concussion in Week 11.

Sanders subsequently started Cleveland’s final seven games, going 3-4. He finished his rookie season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Watson was unavailable to provide another option Sunday. Although he cleared concussion protocol Saturday, the Browns made him inactive after his preparation was limited during the week.

That left Gabriel as the active backup to Sanders, with rookie Taylen Green designated as the emergency third quarterback.