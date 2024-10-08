Browns Get Key News on Deshaun Watsonʻs Future

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has resolved the latest lawsuit against him, likely ensuring he won’t face any additional suspension from the NFL.

In September, a woman alleged that Watson “roughly sexually assaulted” her in her apartment while she was getting ready for a date with him. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the woman, says a confidential settlement has been reached with the Browns quarterback.

“We have now resolved our client’s claim with Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “The settlement is confidential.”

The NFL announced that it would be investigating Watson’s latest claim. But Florio notes that the settlement’s confidentiality, along with the accuser’s unlikely participation in an NFL investigation, will make it “virtually impossible” for the league to suspend Watson. It also shuts down the possibility of the Browns getting out of Watson’s contract.

“(It) makes it virtually impossible for the Browns to use a suspension arising from those allegations as the basis for voiding the remaining guarantees on his five-year $230 million contract,” Florio said. “He’s due a total of $92 million in 2025 and 2026, combined. The settlement as a practical matter protects that money — and keeps the Browns tied to him for two more seasons beyond this one.”

Watson was suspended for 11 games in 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy stemming from sexual misconduct claims arising from massage therapy sessions. He also paid a $5 million fine.

Browns Sticking With Deshaun Watson as Starter

Watson and the Browns’ offense have been the worst in the league this season, averaging just 3.8 yards per play and failing to score more than 18 points in a game.

Watson hasn’t been the only problem for the Browns, who have given up a league-high 26 sacks. But he certainly has not been part of a solution, failing to show any glimmer of the playmaking ability that made him a Pro Bowl passer with the Houston Texans.

Despite his struggles, the Browns plan to keep rolling with Watson as their starting quarterback. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said it after the game and reinforced the idea on Monday.

“I think I’ve been pretty clear, guys, all along. This is not a one-person type of deal,” Stefanski said. “When we’re playing how we’re playing on offense, we need everybody to do their job and do their job better. And I look at myself and how I can do that, but I believe in Deshaun, I believe in what he brings to this offense, and I believe he will play better.”

Browns’ Deshaun Watson Situation ‘Worst in Pro Sports’

It’s fair to say that if Watson’s contract wasn’t a factor, he’d be sitting firmly on the bench. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky went as far as to call it the “worst situation in pro sports,” saying the decision to play Watson goes beyond Stefanski and is on the ownership.

“They’re done, and so is Deshaun Watson. If you want to see a situation where the head coach has absolutely no say over who’s playing on the field, it’s happening in Cleveland,” Orlovsky said on Monday. “Kevin Stefanski is a two-time coach of the year, he’s a brilliant offensive mind, and this offense looks nothing like the offense that he won two-time coach of the year with. They’re in an awful situation, and by every measure, if you just watch the game and then you look at the stats. their offensive performance, and specifically Deshaun Watson’s offensive performance, is the worst in the NFL. They’re done.”

Watson and the Browns will look to take a step forward next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.