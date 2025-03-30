Browns Break Silence on Latest Kirk Cousins Trade Buzz

Kirk Cousins was hanging around Cleveland over the weekend but it had nothing to do with the Browns.

The Browns have frequently been linked to Cousins this offseason. The four-time Pro Bowler is currently slated to back up Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta after losing his starting job last season. With trade rumors swirling, Cleveland has consistently emerged as one of the top potential landing spots should the Falcons look to move him.

Cousins posted for photos in a Chipotle located in Westlake, Ohio. The pictures generated some buzz and Cousins even played into it a bit.

“Salad with double chicken never fails me,” Cousins responded.

While the photos generated some buzz, Browns sources told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that it had nothing to do with being the quarterback in Cleveland.

“So what was he doing in Cleveland? He never said specifically, which added to the intrigue, but multiple sources told cleveland.com it had nothing to do with the Browns, who were on the road conducting private workouts with the likes of Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe last week, as well as having dinner with Abdul Carter, who’s still nursing a sore shoulder,” Cabot said.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also confirmed Cousins’ visit had nothing to do with his career.

“Not NFL-related, by the way. But solid lunch choice,” Rapoport said.

Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney of Vayner Sports, was the one who fielded the questions about the QB’s lunch choice. And there were lots of them.

“Who knew how much a visit to [Chipotle] could blow up a guys phone,” McCartney wrote on X.

Kirk Cousins Trade More Likely After Draft

The Falcons have said that they aren’t against the idea of Cousins being a high-paid backup for Penix. But they could still decide to move him, although it’s more likely that a move will happen after the NFL Draft in April.

Cousins was caught off guard when the Falcons selected Penix with a top-10 pick a year ago after he signed there in free agency. He has a no-trade clause, and he’d like to avoid that kind of situation happening again.

“Why would Cousins block a trade to a place where he can start? My understanding it would be chiefly to avoid the situation he found himself in last April when he was blindsided by Atlanta’s decision to take Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said. “Rather than taking anyone’s word for it, Cousins has already signaled to teams that he would likely want to wait to see what happens over draft weekend before accepting a trade.”

Browns Hold No. 2 Overall Pick

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and there’s a good chance the team will select a quarterback in that spot. Shedeur Sanders will likely be Cleveland’s option in that spot, with Miami standout Cam Ward a heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. The Tennessee Titans hold the pick.

The Browns’ top need is in the quarterback room. Kenny Pickett is the only healthy passer on the roster. Cleveland traded for Pickett ahead of free agency, giving them a veteran option.

The Browns sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Super Bowl champs for Pickett. He was a first-round pick in 2022 of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett spent two years as the starter in Pittsburgh, posting a 14-10 record. He posted 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in a Steelers uniform.

Pickett spent last season backing up Jalen Hurts and was called into action down the stretch. Pickett completed 25-of-42 passes, collecting 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.