Browns Get Major Update on Deshaun Watson Replacement

Reports have suggested that the Cleveland Browns are interested in adding a quarterback during the offseason.

There are multiple ways the Browns could go about it, but unless Cleveland finds who it wants, it might be better to sign a veteran bridge quarterback and see what that player could do.

With a few win-now guys already on the roster, the Browns could be a quarterback away from at least competing. That doesn’t mean that the Browns would be Super Bowl contenders, but they’d be a much better team if they had a competent quarterback on their roster.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, there have been some rumblings about the Browns potentially trading for a competent quarterback in Kirk Cousins.

However, Cousins’ team understands that he would be wise to wait until after the draft to see where things fall. Teams like the Browns could trade up for a quarterback, or stay at No. 2 and take whoever doesn’t go at No. 1.

“Kirk Cousins’s camp has let teams know he plans to wait until after the first night of the draft to waive his no-trade clause to avoid a situation such as the one he found himself in last year with Atlanta taking Michael Penix Jr. after acquiring him,” Breer wrote.

Breer added that if the Browns take Abdul Carter, he could see them trading for Cousins. There’s a relationship with the Browns due to his days with Kevin Stefanski, making him an interesting player to consider.

“I do think if the Browns decide to take Carter with the second pick, then Cousins would appeal to them, given the relationship the quarterback has with Kevin Stefanski from Minnesota.”

When Cousins was with Stefanski, he was one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. Despite being much older now, there still could be something left in the tank.

Is Landing Cousins Possible?

The rest of the market still has to play out over the next few weeks to months, but the Cleveland Browns are the most logical landing spot for Kirk Cousins unless the Pittsburgh Steelers want him. However, the Steelers are said to be interested in adding Aaron Rodgers, potentially eliminating a potential pairing with Cousins.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes the Browns could be the only team that makes sense for Cousins, given what the current market looks like.

However, it’s important to note that sometimes, these things change very quickly. If Rodgers doesn’t sign with the Steelers, there’s a chance Cousins could be on his way to Pittsburgh.

“If the Pittsburgh Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers and the Tennessee Titans draft Ward, Cleveland might be the only spot with a sure-fire starting job open. Cousins, 36, worked with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota in 2018 and 2019, so there’s been talk of a potential link since the Falcons benched Cousins last season,” Jackson wrote.

What Should the Browns Do?

Whatever the Cleveland Browns do, it needs to be a calculated decision. The team isn’t in a position to trade many draft assets, and with their limited cap space, it isn’t like they could get creative enough to find a franchise quarterback.

Cousins would be the best option, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s perfect. Still, as long as he can bring some value and do what Joe Flacco did a few years ago, there’s reason to believe he could be a decent player in Cleveland.

There would be question marks about how he’d play, but things could work out.