Bears Blockbuster Trade Pitch Adds Elite 23-Sack Pass Rusher to D-Line

The Chicago Bears have a multitude of options heading into the 2025 NFL draft, including blowing up the first two rounds to land arguably the best player in the entire class.

Bryan Perez of ON SI floated a trade pitch on Saturday, March 22, in which the Bears flip the No. 10 pick in the first round as well as the Nos. 39 and 41 selections in the second round to the New England Patriots in exchange for the chance to select a specific player at No. 4 overall — star Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

The Bears wouldn’t make the move unless Carter remained available following the first three selections of the proceedings, which currently belong to the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, in that order.

“Chicago has the draft capital needed to jump from 10 to four; the Bears own two of the first 10 picks in the second round,” Perez wrote. “If [Bears GM Ryan] Poles packages both of those selections with the 10, it might be enough to land Carter, who’d single-handedly transform Dennis Allen’s defense in 2025.”

QB Circumstances in NFL Draft Could See Abdul Carter Drop to No. 4 Spot

In a vacuum, one could easily argue that two early second-round selections is too high of a price to pay to jump just six spots from No. 10 to No. 4. However, the presence of Carter in that spot would change the math significantly.

There aren’t many national draft analysts who have a player other than Carter or Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who won last season’s Heisman Trophy, listed as the best prospect available. The reason one of them has a viable chance of dropping to No. 4 is because of the need at quarterback near the top of the draft, and the fact that there are only two signal callers who will enter draft night with a first-round grade.

The Titans could take a QB or trade the No. 1 pick, while both the Browns and the Giants are in desperate need of a signal caller. The overwhelming demand contrasted with the minimal supply of big arms has some analysts predicting that QB Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss could come off the board as early as No. 7 overall to the New York Jets. Dart he tends to grade out in the second round (if not even the third round) on most analysts’ big boards.

Bears May Have to Pay Patriots Premium in Trade if Abdul Carter Remains Available

Given the particular circumstances surrounding Carter, who is dealing with multiple injury issues leading up to the draft, it’s feasible he could drop to No. 4 overall. And in that case, the Patriots might ask for even more than No. 10 and two second-round picks from Chicago.

New England needs help all over the field, and Carter tallied an impressive 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks last season on his way to All-American honors and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

All told across three years with the Nittany Lions, Carter tallied 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass breakups, 5 forced fumbles and 1 interception, per Football Reference.