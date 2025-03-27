$180 Million QB Emerges as Vikings’ Logical Choice Amid Aaron Rodgers News

The Minnesota Vikings have moved on from the notion of signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the roster this offseason — or, at least, they mostly have.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke with media members on Wednesday, March 26, during which he all but closed the door on adding Rodgers behind, or next to, second-year signal caller J.J. McCarthy. While Adofo-Mensah left a crack in the door through which Rodgers could potentially wiggle somewhere down the line, assuming he doesn’t sign elsewhere before then, Minnesota’s message was clear: McCarthy is going to be the man, save for some unforeseen circumstance.

That left Vikings fans with the question of who will play second fiddle to McCarthy this summer, as he attempts to officially win a job the franchise wants him to have, but is going to make him earn through competition. Brett Rypien is the only other name currently in the QB room, and it’s unlikely Minnesota will risk heading into the year with Rypien as the No. 2 behind McCarthy, who has yet to take a regular-season snap in the NFL.

A handful of names that make sense remain available in free agency, though Joe Flacco has emerged as one of the frontrunners, and perhaps the most logical choice, based on various QB situations around the league.

Vikings Reunion With Kirk Cousins Unlikely After Offseason Developments in Atlanta

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert noted Flacco, Carson Wentz and a reunion with Kirk Cousins as potential options for Minnesota in a March 19 report. Meanwhile, the Vikings have also spoken with Ryan Tannehill, who sat out all of last season in lieu of a starting job.

Each player makes sense for Minnesota in a vacuum, but there are real challenges to the Vikings bringing in any of the other three. Cousins, for example, remains under contract with the Atlanta Falcons, who chose to keep him on the roster at the cost of a $10 million bonus earlier this month rather than cut him loose and let him roam the free-agency market.

If the Falcons continue to hold firm in that position, the only way the Vikings can acquire Cousins is via a trade. That would cost a player and/or a draft asset, and then Minnesota would have to assume up to $27.5 million in salary cap costs (Cousins’ base salary for 2025), depending on the deal the team could work out with Atlanta. That kind of money for Cousins is certain to be a non-starter in Minneapolis.

Carson Wentz Linked to Browns After Russell Wilson Signs With Giants

Then there’s Wentz, who backed up Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

However, Wentz is just 32 years old and still looking for a chance to start somewhere in the league. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported there is mutual interest between Wentz and the Cleveland Browns in a one-year deal that would afford the QB the starting opportunity he seeks. That agreement was contingent upon Russell Wilson landing elsewhere, which he did earlier this week by inking a one-year agreement with the New York Giants.

That leaves Tannehill, who was credible during his 11 years as a starter. However, there isn’t a long history of players sitting out a full season for any reason besides injury and returning to NFL success, particularly under center at the game’s most difficult and important position.

Tannehill will turn 37 years old approximately one month ahead of Week 1, which makes a rebound to his prior form even less likely. The Tennessee Titans benched Tannehill in favor of Will Levis in the middle of the 2023 campaign following an ankle injury.

Joe Flacco Fits Vikings’ Needs Behind J.J. McCarthy

Flacco is three years older than Tannehill, but he has played more recently and to greater success.

Flacco led the Browns to a 4-1 record down the stretch in 2023, landing the team in the playoffs. He then caught on with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 and started six games (eight total appearances), actually usurping second-year QB and former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson as the starter based on play alone, not because of injury.

Indy eventually went back to Richardson, but Flacco has shown over the past two seasons that he still has the arm to get the job done when called upon. His demeanor and experience could combine to provide the perfect mentor/insurance policy for McCarthy in Minnesota.

Beyond that, Flacco has earned over $180 million in his career, meaning the Vikings can likely secure him at a reasonable price. Spotrac projects Flacco’s market value at $3.2 million on a new one-year deal.