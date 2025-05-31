Browns Add Dynamic Pass-Catcher in Proposed Trade

Kyle Pitts has been dubbed a player who could be on the move before the start of next season, and the Cleveland Browns could be a potential trade suitor.

Pitts was the No. 4 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He has not lived up to his draft spot but has flashed potential during his four NFL seasons. He went over 1,000 yards as a rookie but hasn’t gotten close to that production since. Pitts has recorded 196 receptions for 2,651 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, multiple teams have reached out about trading for Pitts.

“Multiple teams have reached out to the Falcons about the availability of TE Kyle Pitts,” Schultz said. “Nothing is imminent, and Atlanta would prefer to keep him — but I’m told it would take at least a Day 2 pick to even spark serious talks.”

Proposed Trade Swaps Greg Newsome for Kyle Pitts

The Browns were among six teams mentioned by Bleacher Report as potential suitors. The proposed trade wouldn’t see the Browns giving up a pick, but they would send former first-round pick Greg Newsome to Atlanta for Pitts.

“While player-for-player swaps are rare, this one could make sense for both teams,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox said. “Pitts hasn’t really been an offensive centerpiece since his rookie season, and the Falcons may not want to pay him market value long-term. Newsome has been mostly solid for the Browns, when healthy, but Cleveland needs to think about its offensive future.

“This theoretical deal would allow the Falcons and Browns to trade in players who may not be in their long-term plans for one-year auditions with other products from the 2021 draft.”

David Njoku Entering Final Year of Contract With Browns

Pitts could find that a change of scenery, particularly with the Browns, could help him find a spark that has been missing since his rookie year. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski likes to utilize his tight ends, expecting them to block like linemen and catch like receivers. Pitts, who is an athletic freak, fits the mold, similar to current Browns starter David Njoku.

Njoku is heading into the final year of his contract with the Browns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2023, catching 81 passes for 882 yards. He was slowed last year by injuries, appearing in 11 games, catching 64 passes for 505 yards.

Njoku has always been a strong option as a pass-catcher but Stefanski and his staff have been impressed with Njoku’s progression as a well-rounded tight end.

The Browns also added a dynamic rookie in Harold Fannin Jr. with a third-round pick. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound pass-catcher led the nation with 117 receptions for 1,555 yards last season —both FBS records for a tight end. He added 10 touchdowns.

A consensus All-American and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year, Fannin showcased his dominance with a 17-catch, 213-yard performance in the 68 Ventures Bowl, earning MVP honors. Fannin gives the Browns a dynamic receiving threat behind Njoku.

The bigger question for the Browns right now is who will be delivering the ball to their receivers. Cleveland is sorting through a four-man quarterback competition that includes Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett.