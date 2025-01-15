Browns Predicted to Cut Ties With 2 80-Plus Game Starters

The Cleveland Browns are in one of the worst cap situations around the NFL, currently -$29.9 million under the cap, the second worst in the league.

There isn’t an easy fix to the Browns’ cap situation, making it likely they move on from a few players to at least cut some money for now and in future years.

Sports Illustrated’s Spencer German predicted the Browns would cut ties with a few players, including Ethan Pocic, an 84-game starter who’s been in the league for eight years.

Who Else Could the Browns Get Rid Of?

Letting go of Pocic could just be the start for the Cleveland Browns. They’ll have to make other tough decisions, but this would be for the future, and saving money in any way they can would be a benefit.

German added Shelby Harris as someone the Browns could cut ties with but highlighted the comments from Myles Garrett, who said he wanted defensive players back next season.

“Myles Garrett may have made his case to bring many of his defensive teammates back in 2025, but as Berry looks to get creative, parting ways with Harris could provide help those efforts. Releasing Harris before June 1 only provides $954 thousand in relief to the salary cap, while having to eat $2.2 million,” German wrote.

Harris, a defensive end, has also started in 84 games throughout his 10-year career. His numbers haven’t been great, finishing with just 1.5 sacks and 37 tackles last season.

Would Garrett Be Upset With These Moves?

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns aren’t in a position to make any player happy. Garrett has done more than anyone could ask for during his time with the Browns and will go down as an all-time great.

He’s hinted at not wanting to rebuild, but with the Browns’ current cap situation, there isn’t much of a better option for the front office to head.

Garrett could be upset with these moves after his prior comments. However, the Browns simply can’t worry about that anymore.

“Getting all the guys back,” Garrett said, according to Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “I think that would really keep my mind at rest, keep me settled. Not just mine, a lot of the guys on the defense, the D-line, around the team, but we have to continue to take strides forward, not just as players, but from the top down.”

If a move would help the team, Cleveland needs to make it.