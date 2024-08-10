Browns Lineman Carted Off Field Against Packers

Cleveland Browns center Luke Wypler was carted off the field during the team’s preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 10.

Wypler was finishing a block when quarterback Tyler Huntley tumbled into his leg at the end of the play after letting go of a pass. After a short time on the field, the cart came out for Wypler. He left in an air cast.

The Browns officially announced it as an ankle injury for Wypler and that he would not return to the game. Wypler is the backup center for the Browns and sits behind Ethan Pocic on the depth chart.

#Browns Luke Wypler has an ankle injury, will not return — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 10, 2024

Wypler was selected by the Browns in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2023 draft. He appeared in six games last season, with one start at right guard. The Browns were forced to use all their depth last season with many injuries on the offensive line.

It’s been a tough week for Browns centers. Cleveland released veteran center Brian Allen on August 4 after he landed on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Allen was entering his seventh NFL season out of Michigan State. He brought some strong experience to the line. Allen has appeared in 50 career games with 32 starts. He started at center and helped the Los Angeles Rams capture Super Bowl LVI. Wypler had been bumped up to the backup center spot with Allen out.

“Right now we have Wypler running with the twos,” offensive line coach Andy Dickerson said on August 1. “Michael Dunn’s played center, we got some of the young guys taking extra snaps. And just so, again, right now, I see it as like a rep chart. You have guys going through, and you just never know what it’s going to be.”

Browns WR David Bell Also Leaves With Injury

David Bell is battling for a roster spot but faces an uphill battle after suffering a quad injury against the Packers. Bell caught one pass for 5 yards before exiting. He had a long catch and run called back due to a penalty.

Bell was selected by the Browns in 2022 but has yet to make a significant impact. He has 38 receptions for 381 yards and 3 touchdowns in his career so far. However, Bell has been having a great training camp and was in line to earn some valuable reps.

#Browns WR David Bell getting a good amount of looks and making plays early in training camp. pic.twitter.com/uSskRNjFlC — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 4, 2024

“David’s had a great training camp so far. I mean, the word that always comes with David, is the word dependability. He’s been dependable in various roles for us,” wide receiver coach Chad O’Shea said on August 6. “He’s able to handle multiple roles for us in different ways. He helps our team. So, I can’t say enough about David Bell. And again, when I say the word David Bell and his name, dependability comes right with that.”

Browns Rest Majority of Staters Against Packers, Including Amari Cooper

The Browns were without 26 players against the Packers. That included notable names like quarterback Deshaun Watson, defensive end Myles Garrett, cornerback Denzel Ward and wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Browns also rested receivers Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy.

Cooper has been in the headlines this week with the Browns trying to negotiate a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk. The proposed deal from Cleveland would have sent Cooper with a second- and fifth-round draft picks in exchange for Aiyuk.

Cooper and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract prior to training camp, guaranteeing the 30-year-old star his contract and adding $5 million in incentives. He issued an interesting response to the trade rumors on social media.

“Lol I wouldn’t mind at all,” Cooper wrote in an Instagram post.

The Browns open the regular season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.