Hi, Subscriber

Browns Predicted to Sign Raiders Edge as Garrett Replacement

  • 132 Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett, Las Vegas Raiders, Malcolm Koonce
Getty
Myles Garrett celebrating

The Cleveland Browns might not trade Myles Garrett, but from an organizational standpoint, it might be the right thing to do.

Andrew Berry has suggested that he has no plans to trade the top defensive player in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean an offer from a team around the league won’t blow away the Browns.

If the Browns move on from Garrett, they’ll need to replace him. That’s much easier said than done, and it won’t be possible with his production, but a few free agents could come in and give Cleveland decent play.

Among them is Malcolm Koonce, a Las Vegas Raiders free agent. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report predicted the Browns would sign him, adding that he could be someone they replace Garrett with.

“The Browns are a mess—no team in the AFC is in worse position relative to the salary cap, and Cleveland has needs galore on both sides of the ball. If the Browns acquiesce to Myles Garrett’s trade request, edge-rusher will shoot to the top of the list defensively.

“Koonce looked to be an ascending young player, logging eight sacks in 2023 before a knee injury wiped out his 2024 season. That could knock his asking price down to the point where Cleveland could wrangle enough cap space to sign the 26-year-old,” Davenport wrote.

Berry’s Latest Comments on Garrett

Berry has been firm in his discussions to the media regarding what he’ll do with Garrett.

Recently speaking to the media, Berry said he didn’t want to talk about those conversations, adding that “it’s irrelevant” and the team isn’t interested in trading the All-Pro.

“I wouldn’t really touch on any conversations that I have with other teams, just respectfully,” Berry said, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I don’t think that’s appropriate just for current and future business, but it’s irrelevant to this situation because we’re not interested in trading Myles.”

Unfortunately for Berry and the Browns, Garrett could make this uncomfortable for all involved. If he doesn’t show up to camp and holds out, the Browns will have no choice but to move him in a deal, even if Berry wants to keep him around.

Where Could Garrett Go?

Cabot added that Garrett has no plans to accept an extension from the Cleveland Browns, no matter how much they offer him.

That’s problem No. 1, as he could eventually leave for nothing in free agency when the time comes.

“As for now, Garrett and his team are sticking to their guns about getting him out of Cleveland, even if the Browns make him an unprecedented offer,” Cabot wrote.

According to Cabot, the Philadelphia Eagles are a team that’s shown interest in Garrett.

“The Eagles have been rumored to be one of the teams interested in trading for Garrett, but Berry isn’t budging,” Cabot wrote.

With a loaded defense and a team coming off a Super Bowl championship, Garrett could be intrigued by playing for one of the top teams in the league.

The Eagles have done whatever they can to put the best team on the field, and if they have a chance to get Garrett, it’s certainly something they could explore.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Predicted to Sign Raiders Edge as Garrett Replacement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x