Browns Predicted to Sign Raiders Edge as Garrett Replacement

The Cleveland Browns might not trade Myles Garrett, but from an organizational standpoint, it might be the right thing to do.

Andrew Berry has suggested that he has no plans to trade the top defensive player in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean an offer from a team around the league won’t blow away the Browns.

If the Browns move on from Garrett, they’ll need to replace him. That’s much easier said than done, and it won’t be possible with his production, but a few free agents could come in and give Cleveland decent play.

Among them is Malcolm Koonce, a Las Vegas Raiders free agent. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report predicted the Browns would sign him, adding that he could be someone they replace Garrett with.

“The Browns are a mess—no team in the AFC is in worse position relative to the salary cap, and Cleveland has needs galore on both sides of the ball. If the Browns acquiesce to Myles Garrett’s trade request, edge-rusher will shoot to the top of the list defensively.

“Koonce looked to be an ascending young player, logging eight sacks in 2023 before a knee injury wiped out his 2024 season. That could knock his asking price down to the point where Cleveland could wrangle enough cap space to sign the 26-year-old,” Davenport wrote.

Berry’s Latest Comments on Garrett

Berry has been firm in his discussions to the media regarding what he’ll do with Garrett.

Recently speaking to the media, Berry said he didn’t want to talk about those conversations, adding that “it’s irrelevant” and the team isn’t interested in trading the All-Pro.

“I wouldn’t really touch on any conversations that I have with other teams, just respectfully,” Berry said, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I don’t think that’s appropriate just for current and future business, but it’s irrelevant to this situation because we’re not interested in trading Myles.”

Unfortunately for Berry and the Browns, Garrett could make this uncomfortable for all involved. If he doesn’t show up to camp and holds out, the Browns will have no choice but to move him in a deal, even if Berry wants to keep him around.

Where Could Garrett Go?

Cabot added that Garrett has no plans to accept an extension from the Cleveland Browns, no matter how much they offer him.

That’s problem No. 1, as he could eventually leave for nothing in free agency when the time comes.

“As for now, Garrett and his team are sticking to their guns about getting him out of Cleveland, even if the Browns make him an unprecedented offer,” Cabot wrote.

According to Cabot, the Philadelphia Eagles are a team that’s shown interest in Garrett.

“The Eagles have been rumored to be one of the teams interested in trading for Garrett, but Berry isn’t budging,” Cabot wrote.

With a loaded defense and a team coming off a Super Bowl championship, Garrett could be intrigued by playing for one of the top teams in the league.

The Eagles have done whatever they can to put the best team on the field, and if they have a chance to get Garrett, it’s certainly something they could explore.