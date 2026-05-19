Browns Reportedly Tried to Sign $67.5 Million Quarterback in Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have undergone quite a few changes this offseason, but the one big question mark surrounding this team remains the same heading into the new year. The Browns don’t know who their starting quarterback will be, and ultimately, the play of whoever ends up under center could determine just how successful this team is when it returns to action.

Right now, Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel are all competing for the starting gig, with Watson improbably appearing to have the inside track for the time being. While this will be an intriguing competition to watch during training camp, a new report has emerged revealing that Cleveland actually wanted to make a run at Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis in free agency earlier this offseason.

Browns Wanted to Sign Malik Willis in Free Agency

Cleveland entered last season with four quarterbacks competing for the starting job in training camp, but it ended up primarily seeing what it had in Sanders and Gabriel. While Sanders somehow ended up earning a Pro Bowl selection, neither he nor Gabriel did much to confidently affirm that they are the team’s quarterback of the future.

In 2026, Watson will be reentering the fray after he missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a torn Achilles tendon. Watson’s stint with the Browns has been a nightmare, but with no other clear-cut option presenting itself at quarterback, he’s going to have just as good a shot (if not better) to earn the starting job by the time Week 1 rolls around.

In a surprise development, it turns out that, in a perfect world, Cleveland would have another quarterback on its depth chart in Willis. The Browns reportedly were interested in bringing Willis to town to compete for their starting job, but they were ultimately priced out of his market by the Dolphins, who signed him to a three-year, $67.5 million contract.

“The Browns had interest in free agent quarterback Malik Willis but not at the three-year, $67.5 million contract he signed with the Miami Dolphins, according to a source with knowledge of the team’s thinking,” Daniel Oyefusi and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported.

Should the Browns Have Signed Malik Willis?

Willis earned himself a starting job with the Dolphins by balling out in relief of Jordan Love for the Green Bay Packers over the past two seasons. His numbers in 2025 don’t jump off the page (30/35, 422 YDS, 3 TD, 22 CAR, 123 YDS, 2 TD), but he should have a chance to make a serious impact for Miami as its starter.

At this stage of the game, Willis is probably a better option than each of the three quarterbacks the Browns have competing for their starting job. However, Cleveland seems more interested in drafting and developing its quarterback of the future after swinging and missing on Watson. The price simply did not make sense for the Browns’ front office, so at the end of the day, it’s tough to harp on them too much for missing out on Willis.