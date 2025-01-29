Browns Send Message to Deion Sanders Ahead of Draft

There’s been plenty of buzz about Deion Sanders potentially preventing his son, Shedeur, from playing for the Cleveland Browns. However, the team isn’t concerned and doesn’t expect “Coach Prime” to stand in the way if the NFL draft plays out that way.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in April. The Browns need a quarterback and hold the No. 2 overall pick, behind only the Tennessee Titans. If the Browns do their homework on Sanders and want to select him, general manager Andrew Berry doesn’t see it being an issue.

“We have a lot of respect for Coach Prime. I think the program that he’s built at Colorado is (impressive) with hard-nosed, tough, disciplined kids,” Berry told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com at the Senior Bowl. “I have a ton of respect for him and all the players coming out of that program. That’s evident not only with Shedeur but all the kids who were at the Shrine Game from Colorado. You could really see his impact on them.”

Shedeur Sanders was approached by a former Colorado teammate in a social media clip at the Shrine Bowl and addressed the idea of going to the Browns.

“I don’t know where I’m going. I’m just thankful, bro, wherever it’s taking me,” Sanders said.

Browns May Not Select QB With No. 2 Pick

The Browns will address their quarterback situation this offseason. Deshaun Watson re-injured his Achilles, requiring a second surgery that will likely keep him out for the majority of next season. The injury doesn’t change the Browns’ plans too much. The team was expected to explore all their options this offseason anyway.

But just because the Browns need a quarterback doesn’t mean they’ll use their high pick to select one. Penn State star pass-rusher Abdul Carter and Heisman winner Travis Hunter are other options that could be available.

“It’s the most important position so you’re gonna do a whole bunch of work on it every year, regardless of where your roster is,” Berry said. “But you also don’t want to force it if the right guy isn’t there and feel compelled to reach at that spot. I don’t think there are any hard truths about what you have to do at the top of the draft. I think the big thing is you have to do everything in your power to help you make the right decision.”

Browns See Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward as High-Quality Prospects

Some analysts believe this year’s quarterback draft class lacks the same star power as last year’s, which featured top talents like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Drake Maye, among others.

But Berry isn’t necessarily buying that a quality starting quarterback couldn’t emerge from the crop.

“I think there are talented passers in this draft, and I would have a hard time believing that there’s not at least one guy who will be a quality starter if not more,” he said. “I think a big part of it with these guys, it really is environment and surrounding them with the right environment that allows us to maximize them.”