Browns Make Nick Chubb Announcement After Texans Deal

Nick Chubb has officially signed with the Houston Texans, marking the end of his remarkable run with the Cleveland Browns.

Over seven standout seasons, Chubb etched his name into both Browns and NFL history. He ranks third on the franchise’s all-time rushing list with 6,843 yards, trailing only legends Jim Brown (12,312) and Leroy Kelly (7,274).

Chubb also recorded 30 career 100-yard rushing games — the second-most in team history — and his 51 rushing touchdowns rank third all-time for the Browns.

Chubb cleared his physical with the Texans on Monday and signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Houston. He can add an additional $2.5 million through contract incentives.

New #Texans RB Nick Chubb has now passed his physical and signed with Houston, sources say. The former #Browns Pro Bowler agreed to terms over the weekend and is getting a 1-year, $2.5M deal that can be worth up to $5M. Deal done by Todd France of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/wdcFCyJD8w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2025

Browns Will Put Nick Chubb in Ring of Honor

The Browns’ owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, shared a heartfelt message to Chubb following his move to a new team. They praised his no-nonsense approach, the impact he had on the city of Cleveland, and assured fans that Chubb’s name will one day be enshrined in the Browns’ Ring of Honor.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank Nick Chubb for all he’s done for the Cleveland Browns,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “For the last seven years, Nick gave everything he had to our fans, this organization and this city. He always represented our team as the consummate professional and in a manner that showed his passion and love for the game of football.”

The statement continued: “Nick has always been about hard work and letting his play on the field do the talking for him. We are so grateful for the many moments he created on the field that we will never forget. One moment that stands out most is him stepping out of bounds at the 3-yard line instead of scoring after a 59-yard run to ensure a victory in a game against the Texans in 2020. Nick always puts winning above any personal accolade, and that is what makes him so special. Thank you for being a Brown, Nick, and we look forward to the day we celebrate your career as a member of our Ring of Honor.”

Browns, Nick Chubb Couldn’t Agree on New Deal

The Browns were in the mix to bring Chubb back before the NFL Draft. However, the sides could not agree to a deal and Cleveland drafted both Quinshon Judkins (second round) and Dylan Sampson (fourth round). Additionally, Jerome Ford agreed to a pay cut to stick around.

Chubb has battled adversity recently. He has appeared in just 10 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. He suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign, which required two surgeries and sidelined him for over a year.

Chubb returned to the field last season, recording 332 rushing yards on 102 carries before his comeback was cut short again, this time by a broken foot.

However, Chubb, who will turn 30 next season, looks set to get his career back on track in Houston. He’ll team up with fellow former AFC North running back Joe Mixon, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Texans.