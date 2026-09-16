Browns Concerns Raised in Surprising Area Before Week 2

There might be no one who is secretly happier to see the Cleveland Browns and head coach Todd Monken taken to task repeatedly over the past two days for the decision to start Deshaun Watson than new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. Because while there has been much huffing and puffing about putting Watson under center in 2026, the fact is, Rutenberg’s debut as the Cleveland defensive coordinator was every bit the disaster that Watson and the offense was.

And it’s arguably worse. That’s because Rutenberg took over for Jim Schwartz, who elevated this defense to one of the two or three best units in the game over the past two seasons. Sure, Myles Garrett is gone, but the defense was still expected to be the Browns’ strength, a unit good enough to keep games tight even with the foibles of the offense. Instead, Jacksonville led, 24-0, in the first half before the dogs were called off and the game was closed with backup Nick Mullens at quarterback.

Rutenberg’s defense gave up 34 points on the day, on 360 yards.

Browns Defense Failed on All Levels

There was so much to pull apart in the loss that it is hard to figure where Rutenberg and the Browns can begin. They did an awful job getting pressure on the quarterback, credited with just 10 pressures all game. Jared Verse, the prize Pro Bowler acquired in the Garrett trade, generated zero pressures on 16 pass rushes.

The Browns could not cover anyone. Cornerback Myles Harden was repeatedly targeted by the Jaguars, and allowed catches on all four passes thrown his way, for 54 yards. Tyson Campbell had a poor day, as the team operated frequently in a zone system that did not suit him, and new linebacker Quincy Williams–a Rutenberg favorite–was brutal trying to cover plays over the middle, allowing four catches for 59 yards.

Cleveland allowed 126 rushing yards, and the Browns gave up 6.4 yards per play–a number they allowed only once last season.

Mike Rutenberg Making Changes

The concerns are there, and in an appearance on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland this week, SI.com insider Albert Breer acknowledged there are some worried for the Browns defense. he did, though, try to allay some fears and perhaps give Rutenberg a longer leash.

“Remember, it is a first-year coordinator, so that’s a factor. Jared Verse is not Myles Garrett, Jared Verse is a really good player, but he is not Myles Garrett. So that’s a piece of it, it changes the dynamic of everything you do defensively. And, you know, I think there will be the obvious growing pains with so much change over the course of that offseason. Schwartz is one of the best defensive coordinators of his generation.

It’s one of those things where if you’re hoping that the defense really comes around, and starts playing really well, it’s going to be because Carson Schwesinger takes another step, Mason Graham becomes the really dominant player inside, worthy of being the fifth overall pick. Jared Verse plays like Jared Verse in this system. It’s one of those things where I would give it a week or two before I start making judgments.”