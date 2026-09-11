Browns Preaching ‘Violence’ in Jaguars Opener

There are a few places in polite society where violence is acceptable. Sumo wrestling and fly-swatting, for example. More commonly, though, is when playing defense in an NFL game, and for new Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, violence is apparently a big deal.

Rutenberg met with the media ahead of the opener against the Jaguars this week–his DC debut, not just for the Browns, but in the NFL–and made pretty clear just how much he values the “V” word in his unit. He certainly kept repeating it throughout his session with reporters.

As he seeks to fill the very big shoes left by the controversial departure of former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Rutenberg made very clear how he wants his team to play starting on Sunday. He called injured edge rusher Alex Wright, “the ambassador of violence,” for the team. He praised veteran safety Grant Delpit as, “really smart, and really violent.” You get the picture.

Browns’ Mike Rutenberg: ‘We’re Arriving With Bad Intentions’

Speaking of the way that the Browns want to play, defensively, in general, Rutenberg sounded more like a drill sergeant out of “Full Metal Jacket.”

Said Rutenberg: “I really hope it’s our whole defense. When the ball is thrown, we’re arriving with bad intentions. We’re built off that. We choose violence in everything we do, and it doesn’t have to be a tackle, ball’s in the air, we’re knocking it out. That’s what we’re built off. We do our job so my brother can do his, I do mine and a little bit more. And our guys have done that. They do it in practice, they do it in walk through. It’s awesome to see.”

Browns Defense Looking at Changes

While the Browns under Schwartz were more of a swarming defense up front, Rutenberg’s defense in 2026 figures to bring different looks and pressures from each level of the unit. It’s not a huge change, but the defense does figure to look different. That’s risky–they were fourth in yards allowed and second in first downs allowed last season, a remarkable feat for a team with arguably the worst offense in football.

One thing that has become clear, though, is that Rutenberg is a ball of energy.

As he said: “You know me, I’m excited to watch us play as hard as possible. I can’t wait just to watch us celebrate together. I can’t wait to see our preparation hopefully come to life. We’re built off violence, and that’s what we’re looking for in every play.”

New LB Is a Mike Rutenberg Disciple

The key for the Browns will be transferring that energy from the sideline onto the field. With a team as young as the Browns are, that is especially important–more cynical veterans might find coaches who are too “rah-rah” gimmicky and tune them out. This Browns group could be more receptive to the calls for enthusiasm and violence.

One guy who is a Rutenberg disciple is new linebacker Quincy Williams, who credits Rutenberg for his development when he was with the Jets and Rutenberg was the linebackers coach. Little wonder he preaches the same tenets as his coach.

Said Williams: “Speed, violence and execution. That like I always say, speed and violence, that’s the No. 1 thing. Gonna be a whole lot of celebrations out there, too. I am excited about that.

“The preseason game really just gave me—it was a little teaser. I got the uniform on, felt good in my uniform. Made the first play of the defense and got energized and then he was like, all right, get off. I was like all right, bet, I will get off now. So, I am excited to play a whole game, excited to watch it all come together.”