Browns Urged to Make Trade for Rival Head Coach as Stefanski Replacement

Kevin Stefanski’s seat is getting warmer, and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn floated a bold and unexpected idea for who could take his place if the team decides to move on.

Quinn, who spent three seasons with the Browns, pitched that Cleveland should call the Pittsburgh Steelers to see what it would take to trade for Mike Tomlin.

“As you talk about the model of consistency, you talk about Tomlin, the culture,” Quinn said on “2 Pros & a Cup of Joe” show on Fox Sports. “I kept thinking about Cleveland right now, who dropped another game that wasn’t even competitive against New Orleans. I don’t know what that means for Kevin Stefanski. It seems rather odd he could get fired after being Coach of the Year last year in the NFL.

“If they did, though, and that became vacant, I would call. I would call the Steelers. … If I’m Jimmy Haslam, I’m going to offer whatever it takes to get Mike Tomlin. And at least make them say no. Make them an offer they can’t refuse. And make them say no. That would be the approach I would take.”

Steelers Would Never Entertain Trading Mike Tomlin

Quinn’s idea sounds great for the Browns, but the Steelers would hang up the phone immediately once hearing the pitch. Tomlin has spent 18 seasons as Pittsburgh’s skipper, going 181-102-2 over that span and winning a Super Bowl. Players have come and gone, but Tomlin remains the culture-setter in Pittsburgh. The last thing the Steelers would want to do is send him to a division rival.

Additionally, the Steelers are atop the AFC North at 8-2 and would never entertain trading Tomlin, regardless of how the rest of the season plays out.

“It sounds crazy,” Quinn said. “And I’m sure people from Pittsburgh will criticize me and people from Cleveland will think it’s dumb. But if that job came open and I was part of the group trying to do it, I’m trying to get the best possible out there. And that’s who I’d be trying to get.”

Browns Could Look at Mike Vrabel as Head Coach Option

The Browns haven’t been shy about making bold trades, although their most notable one under general manager Andrew Berry proved to be a disaster. Cleveland gave up a treasure trove of assets — including three first-round picks — to land quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022. It’s proved to be a disaster for the Browns and the fallout will be dealt with for years to come.

But even Quinn conceded at the end of his rant that trading for Tomlin is “never going to happen” for the Browns. However, Cleveland has an interesting internal candidate, Mike Vrabel, who could help create a culture similar to what Tomlin has done in Pittsburgh.

Vrabel signed on with the Browns this offseason as a coaching and personnel consultant after he didn’t land a head coaching gig. He was let go by the Tennessee Titans after a six-win season in 2023.

It might be premature to discuss the post-Stefanski era, but the pressure is mounting as the Browns sit at 2-8. Stefanski has faced significant challenges, including key injuries and the ongoing Watson drama.

Despite the struggles, there’s been no indication the Browns are considering a mid-season coaching change. However, Thursday night’s showdown against Tomlin’s Steelers could prove pivotal in shaping Stefanski’s future with the franchise.