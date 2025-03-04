Browns Predicted to Land $180 Million QB, Draft SEC Star QB

The biggest focus for the Cleveland Browns this offseason has to be replacing Deshaun Watson. Whatever the front office does, having the answer at the quarterback position would be a significant step in the right direction.

That’s much easier said than done. While the Browns have the No. 2 pick, there isn’t a perfect quarterback to take, and could lead the Browns to select a defensive player.

If that happens, signing a veteran bridge quarterback could be the plan. It’s also possible the Browns sign a bridge quarterback and draft one.

Dan Pizzuta of the 33rd Team predicted that to happen. Pizzuta predicted the Browns would sign Kirk Cousins and draft Jalen Milroe.

“Getting this exact combination in Cleveland could take a lot of patience. The Browns would need to wait for the Falcons to release Kirk Cousins. They don’t have to wait until June 1 to use that designation, but Atlanta has indicated no rush in letting Cousins go.

“But should Cousins get released, he’s the exact type of quarterback that would work for Cleveland’s transition. With so much salary still on the books for the Falcons, the Browns could potentially sign Cousins for the vet minimum in a similar way the Steelers signed Wilson last season,” Pizzuta wrote.

Cousins Will be on Browns ‘Radar’

Cousins is expected to get released, allowing the Cleveland Browns to sign him in free agency. Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason, would be an expensive cut.

However, if the Falcons do what some expect, he could be a prime candidate for the Browns, and, at the very least, be better than what they’ve had in recent years.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that he expects Cousins to be on the Browns “radar” if he becomes available, and listed other veteran options.

“The Browns will consider cost when it comes to the quarterback market, given they still owe injured Watson that $92 million over the next two years.

“People I’ve talked to expect Daniel Jones to be on their radar, along with Kirk Cousins if he becomes available (though, surprisingly, not every team official is buying that the Falcons will just cut him outright, despite the significant money owed to him). Another name to watch here is Carson Wentz,” Fowler wrote.

Where Could Milroe Fit?

If the Cleveland Browns landed Milroe with a Day 2 pick, he could be a sneaky pickup. He was a star in the SEC, showing impressive signs as a passer and runner.

Taking him early in the draft wouldn’t make much sense, but unless he shows significant improvement before the draft, that shouldn’t be the case for any team.

He’d also have a chance to develop with Cousins and in the Browns system, something Cleveland should want.

“In the meantime, the Browns could take a swing on a player like Jalen Milroe on Day 2. Milroe’s rushing ability could add an element to the Stefanski passing game, especially off bootlegs, and if it doesn’t work out, the investment is such that Cleveland could go back to the well next offseason to find the quarterback of the future,” Pizzuta wrote.