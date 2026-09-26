Browns Make Eye-Opening Decision Amid QB Drama Ahead of Week 3

The Cleveland Browns have once again gotten off to a drama-filled start to the season. While that has temporarily been put on hold, thanks to an upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, it’s clear that the quarterback position is going to be the subject of discourse all year long, no matter who winds up under center.

Right now, that guy is Deshaun Watson, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Shedeur Sanders earn some snaps at some point this season. The overarching goal for the Browns is to find their long-term quarterback of the future, with the expectation being that they will use their first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to address the position. With that in mind, Cleveland made a big decision on its attendance for the Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers’ matchup on Saturday that will surely catch fans’ attention.

Browns Send Multiple Scouts to Texas-Tennessee Game

The Browns have been stuck in what seems like an endless cycle of misery, largely because of their inability to find a quarterback who can come in and hold down the fort for more than a couple of years. Watson was supposed to be that guy after he was picked up in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans, but injuries and off-field issues have turned him into a shell of himself.

Cleveland has taken fliers on guys like Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and most recently, Taylen Green, to see if any of them could make the starting job their own, but to this point, no one has managed to do that, which is why Watson is still the starter. At this point, the best path forward likely would involve starting from scratch once again.

Unless something crazy happens, the Browns will likely own one of the top selections in the 2027 draft, which would likely be used on a quarterback. One of the top quarterbacks in this draft class is expected to be Arch Manning, who is currently starting for Texas. With the Longhorns facing off against a high-powered Volunteers team on Saturday, it was telling that Cleveland decided to send multiple scouts to this game, leading many to believe it is already keeping tabs on Manning.

“10 NFL teams that are in attendance for Texas-Tennessee: ATL, BUF, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, GB, LAR, MIA, NYG,” Jordan Reid of ESPN shared in a post on X. Bears, Browns, Giants, and Rams all have multiple representatives on-hand.

Could Arch Manning Be the Browns Quarterback of the Future?

Getty AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Both Texas and Tennessee have a handful of other players who appear set to make the jump to the NFL after the season, but the guy everyone is going to link the Browns to is Manning. Considering how much success other members of his family have had at the quarterback position in the NFL (his grandfather is Archie Manning, and Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are his uncles), and his strong start to the season for the Longhorns (59/96, 661 YDS, 7 TD, 2 INT), that shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

A lot would have to happen in order for Manning to find his way to the Browns, but this move is surely going to make the speculation run rampant. Cleveland will be more focused on its Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, but the team is clearly keeping an eye on this big college football matchup as it attempts to finally find a consistent answer at quarterback.