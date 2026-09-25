NFL Makes Shedeur Sanders Announcement After Browns’ Week 2 Win

The Cleveland Browns have had a rather unique start to the 2026 campaign. After getting blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, the Browns responded with an upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. For the first time in years, Deshaun Watson looked like an NFL-caliber quarterback, and with this win, he has managed to buy himself some time as the team’s starter under center.

That has spelled bad news for Shedeur Sanders, who likely would have found his way back onto the field in Week 3 had Watson struggled. Instead, Sanders still has not played this season, but he’s still managing to make an impact off the field, with his work in the Cleveland community earning him a major honor on Friday.

Shedeur Sanders Named Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP

Throughout training camp, Sanders competed alongside Watson for the starting job, but head coach Todd Monken ultimately decided to go with the veteran Watson over the second-year Sanders. After a nearly two-year layoff, Watson has looked rusty at times, but he has done enough to hold onto the starting job for the time being (40/52, 443 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT).

That has left Sanders in limbo. While he flashed his potential at times as a rookie in 2025 (120/212, 1,400 YDS, 7 TD, 10 INT), it was telling that Sanders was not able to beat out Watson for the starting gig over the summer. With Cleveland likely set to address its quarterback position again over the offseason, there’s a chance that Sanders’ future lies with another team.

There’s a decent chance that Sanders will find his way onto the field at some point this season, but for now, he’s riding the bench. Just because he isn’t playing, though, doesn’t mean he hasn’t stopped his work in the Cleveland community. In fact, Sanders’ latest efforts ended up earning him the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP and a $10,000 donation to his Shedeur’s Legacy Impact Foundation.

A well-deserved congratulations to Shedeur Sanders, our Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP,” the NFLPA shared. “The Browns quarterback hosted backpack giveaway events for students at Caledonia Elementary and Kirk Middle School in East Cleveland. Shedeur handed out 500 backpacks filled with school supplies and celebrated with students over pizza and ice cream … In honor of him being named this week’s Community MVP, the NFLPA is donating $10,000 to Shedeur’s Legendary Impact Foundation.”

What Does the Future Hold for Shedeur Sanders With the Browns?

Getty Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns

Unless Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, or Taylen Green does something to prove that they could be the Browns’ quarterback of the future, the front office will once again target this position over the upcoming offseason. Of that group, Sanders seems the most ready to be an NFL quarterback, which could lead to another team looking to bring him to town.

We’ve already seen quarterback injuries pop up across the league, so if Cleveland decides Sanders isn’t a part of its future, it could decide to move on from him. It doesn’t seem like the Browns are ready to give up on Sanders yet, but for now, Watson is in control of the offense, and he will look to lead his team to another upset victory in Week 3 over the Carolina Panthers.