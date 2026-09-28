Browns Reunite With Ex-Texans, Patriots CB Ahead of Steelers TNF Showdown

The Cleveland Browns are hopeful that starting cornerback Tyson Campbell will be back healthy and in the lineup when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, but the team is making adjustments to the position group behind him just in case.

Cleveland cut ties with one practice squad CB before reuniting with another on Monday, September 28.

“The Browns signed CB Myles Bryant back to the practice squad and released CB D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire,” Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reported on X.

Myles Bryant Younger, More Accomplished in NFL Than D’Angelo Ross

Bryant is a six-year veteran of the NFL, having spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots and the last two years with the vaunted Houston Texans defense.

He has been mostly a reserve over the course of his career, appearing in 77 games but starting only 20 of them. Bryant got nine starting nods across 17 outings in 2023, his last year with the Patriots, which was the only time he started the majority of the games in which he played during a given season.

Bryant, 28 years old, has tallied 254 combined tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two sacks during his time in the league. He has not appeared in a regular season game yet in 2026.

Ross, meanwhile, is a five-year veteran and has actually played in a contest for the Browns this season, though that included just eight snaps on special teams against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

He is also a former member of the Patriots (2021) and the Texans (2023-25). Ross joined the Browns for the second half of last season, during which he played in seven games but never earned a start.

Ross, now 30 years old, has appeared in 37 games over his NFL career and started in three of those.

Browns Hopeful Tyson Campbell Returns From Injuries in Time to Play Steelers on Thursday Night Football

Meanwhile, Campbell was a trade acquisition of Cleveland’s in October of 2025 who has worked out well for the team since — save for the hip and ankle injuries that held him out of the Browns’ Week 3 home-opening win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

However, head coach Todd Monken was optimistic on Campbell’s status for the team’s primetime showcase on TNF three days from now.

“He was close to going [last week], and I feel good about Thursday,” Monken told reporters on Monday, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

The Browns are 2-1 and on a two-game winning streak after consecutive victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Panthers in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. Cleveland will take on Pittsburgh for sole possession of the AFC North lead on Thursday night, though all four teams in the division enter Week 4 with records of 2-1.