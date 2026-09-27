Browns Get Bad News on Injured Star for Week 3

The morning started off fairly promising for the Cleveland Browns and cornerback Tyson Campbell, who has been going through some things injury-wise here in 2026. He started off last week as questionable with an ankle injury, but played through it in the Browns’ win over the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. Campbell, though, suffered more injuries, to his hip and ankle, during that game when he collided with a teammate while defending a pass in the fourth quarter. He did not return to action after the Browns-Bucs two-hour weather delay.

Campbell was a game-time decision on Sunday. Early on, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported, “The vibes looked good for CB Tyson Campbell (ankle) after his pre-game workout. Inactives coming at 11:30. Grant Delpit (shoulder) will play.

But alas, when the inactives did come in, Campbell was listed, leaving the thin Browns secondary down their second-best player.

Wrote Cabot: ” The Browns will have to face one of the most explosive passing games in the NFL today without one of their starting cornerbacks in Tyson Campbell.