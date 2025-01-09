Browns Move $125 Million Star for Draft Haul in Trade Proposal

If the Cleveland Browns can’t put together a contending roster in 2025, Myles Garrett could want out. Garrett expressed his frustration in December, telling reporters, including Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that he wants “to win” and wants “the Browns to be able to put me and us in a position to win. I’m not trying to rebuild.”

His comments, even if a trade seems unlikely, were a bit concerning for the Browns. If they moved him, they should expect a massive haul, and while Cleveland needs more than a few draft picks to improve its roster, trading Garrett could be the easiest way to get closer to that.

Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac made predictions for the upcoming NFL offseason. One of his predictions had the Browns sending Garrett to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round, third-round, and fifth-round pick.

“The last place Browns possess 8 contracts with a total value of $50M or more, putting the pressure on this front office to either get back to winning immediately – or start selling pieces to reduce the financial blow (and help mitigate a rebuild).

“Garrett’s contract holds 2 years, $44.7M remaining on it, and the league’s top edge rushers will soon be approaching $40M per year (especially after Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt lock in new deals this offseason). Cleveland will be pressured into considering a Garrett extension this Spring as well, but it might not be in the best interest for their current window,” Ginnitti wrote on January 3.

With the position the Browns are in, trading Garrett, who signed a five-year, $125 million extension in 2020, would hopefully result in more than one first-round pick.

Will Garrett Be Traded?

The Cleveland Browns fan base has expressed their frustration in recent years, and rightfully so. The team is coming off a 3-14 season and has struggled for much of the past decade.

Moving Garrett, arguably the best player in franchise history, won’t make fans any happier. Jobs would be on the line if the result didn’t end in a better product, and that’s a real possibility, given he’s one of the best defensive players in NFL history.

The Browns could only hope to draft a player as good as Garrett if they were to trade him for picks.

Speaking to reporters after the season, general manager Andrew Berry said the Browns don’t plan to trade Garrett.

“In terms of Myles, my anticipation and expectation is that he’ll have a direct ticket from Cleveland to Canton at the end of this year and I expect him to be here and retire a Brown, quite frankly,” Berry said, according to the team.

Those comments are promising, but nothing should be counted out if the Browns get a package they can’t refuse.

Garrett Won PFF’s 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Award

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have the season they were looking to have, but that wasn’t because of Garrett.

The 29-year-old had the second-most sacks in the league with 14. He also had 40 tackles, three forced fumbles, and a league-leading 22 tackles for a loss.

Garrett’s play earned him the PFF 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Award, marking the second straight year of earning the honor.

“For the second consecutive year, Myles Garrett has cemented his status as the league’s premier defensive force, earning PFF’s Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“Garrett’s relentless dominance on the edge defined the 2024 season, with his 92.7 overall grade leading all qualifying defenders. This performance ranks as the seventh-highest among qualifying edge defenders in the PFF era (minimum 300 snaps), and it marks the third time Garrett has secured a spot in the top eight — a testament to his sustained excellence,” Mason Cameron wrote on January 8.

A generational player and loved by the fan base, the Browns would be making a questionable decision if they part ways with the future Hall of Famer.