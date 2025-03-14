Myles Garrett Had 2-Word Response on Browns’ Draft Plans

Myles Garrett might know what the Cleveland Browns will do with the No. 2 overall pick but he’s not going to spill the beans.

Garrett agreed to stay with the Browns long-term with a record-setting extension that locks him in with Cleveland through the 2030 season. The deal, with Garrett earning $40 million annually, made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

A big part of Garrett’s beef with the Browns that generated his highly-publicized trade demand was about his faith the team could be competitive. Cleveland is coming off a 3-14 and has been haunted by bad quarterback play for a quarter-century.

Garrett said deeper conversations with the front office helped change his mind on remaining in Cleveland.

“Just having constant communication with the team, with AB (Andrew Berry), management in general, talking about the plans and the future of this team and how we can turn this around and turn Cleveland into a winner as soon as possible,” Garrett said.

The assumption would be that at least part of that conversation centered around Cleveland’s No. 2 overall pick. But Garrett didn’t want to talk about the draft.

“Next question,” Garrett said when asked about the potential plan discussed for the pick.

Browns in Position to Draft Young QB of the Future

With the second pick, the Browns are in prime position to draft a franchise quarterback. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have been touted as the top options, although there has been some pessimism about their ceilings in the NFL.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski does not share that opinion and has been impressed by what he’s seen from the upcoming draft class.

“This is a really good class from top all the way through,” Stefanski said at the NFL Combine. “I know you mentioned Cam and Shedeur, but there are really good players throughout this draft at that position. I’m impressed with the whole group.

“I’m really impressed by Cam, Shedeur. There’s a bunch of guys that I think, it’s great tape. They’re really good kids, so there’s some really talented players at that position.”

Browns Still Eyeing Veteran Options at QB

The draft is an option for the Browns. But if they aren’t in love with one of the top options, the team could go in a different direction. Cleveland has been eyeing veteran options. The Browns traded for Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett and hosted Russell Wilson on Thursday.

The Browns gave up a fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Pickett. He has not been promised the starting gig as the “bridge” quarterback but he’ll be in the mix.

“I do view myself as a starter. I’m sure they’re going to bring in another veteran and who knows what else, but, I’m just excited to be here and compete with whoever,” Pickett said. “All the quarterback rooms I’ve been in, each room has been really tight. We all pull for each other and, that’s really what it’s all about, getting better together and making the team better. Definitely prepared for whatever situation that may present itself.”

Pickett was a first-round pick in 2022 of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent two years as the starter in Pittsburgh, posting a 14-10 record. Pickett posted 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in a Steelers uniform. He spent last season as the backup to Jalen Hurts with the Eagles.