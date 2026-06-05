Myles Garrett’s First Move After Browns Departure Turns Heads

Myles Garrett wasted little time getting to work with the Los Angeles Rams after his blockbuster trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett was on the field for OTAs with the Rams, a notable development considering his recent history in Cleveland. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year did not attend voluntary workouts with the Browns this offseason as trade speculation swirled. He had also made it a habit in past years to skip most of the voluntary program.

Garrett made a simple three-word post after debuting with the Rams at practice.

“Straight to it,” Garrett wrote.

Garrett’s actions drew plenty of reaction from Browns fans and media.

“Maybe the only thing more rare than Myles Garrett getting traded this week is Myles Garrett reporting for OTAs this week,” one fan said.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan added: “Myles Garrett at OTAs?????? In this economy? What changed????”

“Oh, Myles Garrett at OTAs. Imagine that,” another fan said.

Garrett was the best player on Cleveland’s roster and one of the top defensive players in franchise history. But the Browns always wanted more from him as a tone-setter and leader.

“What we’ve challenged Myles on is, by his practice habits, by his actions, etcetera, to become a real leader of the team,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said last year after signing Garrett to an extension. “And he has said he’d do that and we’re hopeful that he will be.”

Browns Moved Myles Garrett in Blockbuster Trade With Rams

The Browns sent Garrett to the Rams in one of the most stunning moves in franchise history. Cleveland received Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick in the deal. Garrett had to waive his no-trade clause to make the move happen.

Los Angeles landed one of the most dominant defensive players in football and added him to a roster built to contend now. Garrett gets the opportunity he’s wanted after years of frustration in Cleveland.

For the Browns, the trade was about creating a wider runway. Garrett is still elite, but Cleveland turned their star player into a young Pro Bowl pass-rusher on a cost-controlled deal and premium draft capital.

Jared Verse Not Trying to Replace Myles Garrett

Verse was the key to the deal. The Browns were not going to move Garrett simply to collect picks. He was coming off a strong start to his career with the Rams and did not ask to be moved. But once the trade happened, Verse made it a point to report to Cleveland quickly and get on the practice field with his new team.

“It’s awesome,” Monken said. “You wish you had unlimited time to meet with him and try to catch him up to speed. But just his willingness to get here, be here this morning to get into meetings and be on the practice field says a lot about him.”

Verse also made it clear he is not focused on trying to be Garrett.

“I’m not here to fill nobody’s shoes,” Verse said. “My job is to be the best me.”

The Browns still have Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, Julian Okwara and others in the pass-rush rotation. Cleveland also added Benton Whitley this week as another depth piece looking to compete for a roster spot.