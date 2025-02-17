Browns Trade Pitch Moves Garrett to Packers for Lackluster Return

The Cleveland Browns will have to face the reality of losing Myles Garrett this offseason. While the Browns have all the control, Garrett has noted that he’ll do whatever it takes to get traded, perhaps making this an uncomfortable situation for all involved.

Given the Browns aren’t in a position to win right now, moving Garrett would be the right thing to do after what he’s done for the organization. If the team listens to his request, the only remaining question would be centered around which team will trade for him.

FanSided’s Cody Williams put together a deal that would move Garrett to the Green Bay Packers for a lackluster return with just one first-round pick, something the Browns shouldn’t accept unless another team doesn’t give them better draft capital.

Packers would get: Garrett

Browns would get: Edge Lukas Van Ness, a 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick

“There isn’t too much to say about the prospect of Garrett joining the Packers defense outside of it simply being a force multiplier. He’s average 15 sacks per season over the past four years and is arguably the most dominant defensive presence in the NFL.

“Pairing him with Gary is a diabolical 1-2 punch coming off the edge while also being an ideal pairing for Hafley’s defense. Even in the loaded NFC North, you’d have a real case to call Green Bay the favorites to take that division after such a trade,” Williams wrote.

Would the Packers Want Garrett?

Unlike the Cleveland Browns, the Green Bay Packers have a chance to win in the future. Even if they’re a few pieces away from the top teams in the NFC East, they’re in a much better position than the Browns.

But the Packers have a young core, and moving Van Ness and three picks might not be something they’re interested in, especially with the need for an elite wide receiver.

Despite that, Bill Barnwell of ESPN believes there’s a scenario where the Packers could trade for the Browns star.

“And yet, if anybody should know about the benefits of adding a Hall of Fame-caliber player in the prime of their careers, wouldn’t it be the Packers? This is the same organization that signed Reggie White as a 31-year-old and saw the Hall of Fame edge rusher rack up 68.5 sacks over six seasons.

“Green Bay signed Charles Woodson as a 29-year-old and got four Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro nods out of the defensive back. Both those players were free agents as opposed to trade additions, which makes this deal less likely, but Garrett might be the sort of player who would cause Gutekunst to break his rules,” Barnwell wrote.

Garrett Wants to Win

When Garrett requested a trade by the Cleveland Browns, he made his intentions clear: He wants to win a Super Bowl, and will do whatever it takes for that to happen.

The Green Bay Packers would give him a much better chance than what he’s given right now, at least making them a potential destination based on his initial request of playing for a team with a chance to win.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl,” Garrett said.