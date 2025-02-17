Hi, Subscriber

Browns Trade Pitch Moves Garrett to Packers for Lackluster Return

  • 12 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett, Green Bay Packers
Getty
Myles Garrett with his helmet on

The Cleveland Browns will have to face the reality of losing Myles Garrett this offseason. While the Browns have all the control, Garrett has noted that he’ll do whatever it takes to get traded, perhaps making this an uncomfortable situation for all involved.

Given the Browns aren’t in a position to win right now, moving Garrett would be the right thing to do after what he’s done for the organization. If the team listens to his request, the only remaining question would be centered around which team will trade for him.

FanSided’s Cody Williams put together a deal that would move Garrett to the Green Bay Packers for a lackluster return with just one first-round pick, something the Browns shouldn’t accept unless another team doesn’t give them better draft capital.

Packers would get: Garrett

Browns would get: Edge Lukas Van Ness, a 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick

“There isn’t too much to say about the prospect of Garrett joining the Packers defense outside of it simply being a force multiplier. He’s average 15 sacks per season over the past four years and is arguably the most dominant defensive presence in the NFL.

“Pairing him with Gary is a diabolical 1-2 punch coming off the edge while also being an ideal pairing for Hafley’s defense. Even in the loaded NFC North, you’d have a real case to call Green Bay the favorites to take that division after such a trade,” Williams wrote.

Would the Packers Want Garrett?

Unlike the Cleveland Browns, the Green Bay Packers have a chance to win in the future. Even if they’re a few pieces away from the top teams in the NFC East, they’re in a much better position than the Browns.

But the Packers have a young core, and moving Van Ness and three picks might not be something they’re interested in, especially with the need for an elite wide receiver.

Despite that, Bill Barnwell of ESPN believes there’s a scenario where the Packers could trade for the Browns star.

“And yet, if anybody should know about the benefits of adding a Hall of Fame-caliber player in the prime of their careers, wouldn’t it be the Packers? This is the same organization that signed Reggie White as a 31-year-old and saw the Hall of Fame edge rusher rack up 68.5 sacks over six seasons.

“Green Bay signed Charles Woodson as a 29-year-old and got four Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro nods out of the defensive back. Both those players were free agents as opposed to trade additions, which makes this deal less likely, but Garrett might be the sort of player who would cause Gutekunst to break his rules,” Barnwell wrote.

Garrett Wants to Win

When Garrett requested a trade by the Cleveland Browns, he made his intentions clear: He wants to win a Super Bowl, and will do whatever it takes for that to happen.

The Green Bay Packers would give him a much better chance than what he’s given right now, at least making them a potential destination based on his initial request of playing for a team with a chance to win.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl,” Garrett said.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Nyheim Hines's headshot N. Hines
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Trade Pitch Moves Garrett to Packers for Lackluster Return

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x