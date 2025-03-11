Hi, Subscriber

Browns Sign Pass-Rush Partner for Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are adding edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, giving superstar defensive end Myles Garrett a new pass-rush partner.

Tryon-Shoyinka intends to sign with the Browns, although the deal cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.

“Sources: The #Browns are signing OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a 1-year, $4.75M deal. The former 1st-round pick recorded 15 sacks in four seasons with the #Bucs,” FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz said on X. 

The Browns recently re-signed Garrett to a lucrative extension. It ended the trade drama involving Garrett, who previously stated he wanted out of Cleveland. His four-year extension runs through 2030 and is worth $160 million, making Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

But even with Garrett back in the mix, the Browns needed depth on the edge. Tryon-Shoyinka will provide that and he’s looking to prove himself after slow start to his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s tallied just 15 sacks over four seasons with 45 starts. Tryon-Shoyinka was the No. 32 overall pick in 2021. Tampa Bay declined his fifth-year option.

Za’Darius Smith had previously been the No. 2 pass-rush option alongside Garrett in Cleveland. However, the Browns traded him to the Detroit Lions before the deadline. Smith was recently cut and is looking for a new team.

Myles Garrett Had ‘Change of Heart’ on Browns

For a while, it appeared that Garrett would stand firm on his trade demand. He released a public statement in February.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

But a hefty extension and probably some reassurance from the front office helped change Garrett’s mind.

“Andrew Berry and I spent the last 36 hours getting the deal done, basically,” Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, told cleveland.com. “Myles had a change of heart and he’s excited to go from Cleveland to Canton and chase a championship in Ohio.”

Browns Still Looking at QB Options

The Browns traded for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, adding a veteran to their roster. However, Cleveland is still going to investigate other veteran options and will likely add a passer in the draft. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top two options, although other prospects like Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart will be available later.

Some veteran options still available include Joe Flacco — who previously played in Cleveland and is loved by fans — and Carson Wentz.

“I heard a name that surprised me, and it will probably sadden Browns fans. Carson Wentz is a name to watch carefully,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said. “It makes sense because they got a cap nightmare that’s still unfolding with Deshaun Watson. They’re going to have cap consequences of the Myles Garrett deal.”

Kirk Cousins is another name on the Browns’ radar, but he’s still under contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The move may require a trade, with Atlanta saying publicly they are OK if he remains as a high-priced backup to rookie Michael Penix Jr.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

