Browns Sign Pass-Rush Partner for Myles Garrett

Tryon-Shoyinka intends to sign with the Browns, although the deal cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.
“Sources: The #Browns are signing OLB JoeTryon-Shoyinka to a 1-year, $4.75M deal. The former 1st-round pick recorded 15 sacks in four seasons with the #Bucs,” FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz said on X.
The Browns recently re-signed Garrett to a lucrative extension. It ended the trade drama involving Garrett, who previously stated he wanted out of Cleveland. His four-year extension runs through 2030 and is worth $160 million, making Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
But even with Garrett back in the mix, the Browns needed depth on the edge. Tryon-Shoyinka will provide that and he’s looking to prove himself after slow start to his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s tallied just 15 sacks over four seasons with 45 starts. Tryon-Shoyinka was the No. 32 overall pick in 2021. Tampa Bay declined his fifth-year option.
“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said.
