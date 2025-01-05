Myles Garrett Sends 5-Word Message on Future With Browns

Much has been made about Myles Garrett’s future with the Cleveland Browns but it looks like he’ll be extending his stay.

The Browns wrapped up their season on Saturday with a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland finished 3-14 and will have a top-three selection in the NFL draft in April. It’s not what anyone had in mind at the start of the year, which began with high expectations.

Garrett, who recently turned 29, isn’t interested in a rebuild. He made that apparent with a public message on what he wants to see from the Browns.

“Well, for me, I mean, first of all, I want to win and I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in position to win. And I’m not trying to rebuild,” Garrett said. “I’m trying to win right now. I want that to be apparent when the season’s over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something I can see in the near future. Cause that’s all we want to do.”

Garrett’s current contract runs through the 2026 season. But following the loss, Garrett was asked about a potential extension, which would likely make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

“There will be something coming,” Garrett said of an extension.

Myles Garrett Calls Report of Conversation With Browns Front Office ‘Untrue’

During the game, ESPN’s Laura Rutledge reported that Garrett had met with the front office for the conversation he was hoping to have about the future.

After the game, Garrett called the report “untrue” and said he hadn’t spoken with the front office yet.

With a high draft pick and some key players returning, the Browns do not need a full rebuild. However, the team will have to address the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson is set to return but isn’t guaranteed the starting role. His $230 million contract is guaranteed, so the Browns must work around his massive salary cap number.

Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins have been mentioned as veteran options. Cleveland could also use it’s first-round pick on a QB.

Myles Garrett is Building Block for Browns

Garrett didn’t get a sack against the Ravens. He finished the year with 14 sacks, second in the league. Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson collected his 15th of the season against the Steelers to take the crown.

Garrett is one of the most impactful defenders in the league. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He has 102.5 career sacks in 116 games, including 14 or more in his last four seasons. The only year he didn’t finish with double-digit sacks was during his rookie season.

Garrett was named to his sixth Pro Bowl this week, adding to his already decorated resume.

“It’s special. I’m grateful for every single one,” Garrett said. “Always excited to go out there and see some of the very best. I know some of those guys pretty well and being around greatness, that’s rare. So, I just try to take what I can from the experience and like I said, not take it for granted.”