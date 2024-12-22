Browns Predicted to Trade Myles Garrett to Land Star QB After Outburst

Myles Garrett wants the Cleveland Browns to show him how they plan to be competitive moving forward, especially with uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Garrett publicly criticized the Browns during his media availability on Dec. 20, expressing his frustration with Cleveland’s current record of 3-11.

“I’m not trying to rebuild. I’m trying to win right now,” said Garrett, who turns 29 next weekend. “I want that to be apparent when the season’s over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something I can see in the near future. ’Cause that’s all we want to do. I want to stay loyal to a team that shows loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do, at the end of the day, what’s best for us.”

Garrett might be part of the solution to the Browns’ quarterback problems—but not in the way fans might hope. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic speculates that Garrett could be used as a trade chip to address the team’s issues under center.

Browns Star Myles Garrett Could Fetch Multiple Picks

The Cleveland Browns are stuck in a quarterback quandary, and there’s no easy way out. Deshaun Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed contract has become an albatross. So far, Watson has failed to prove he can even reach the level of an average starting quarterback. The financial fallout is staggering, with a cap hit of $73 million looming for each of the next two seasons.

Kirk Cousins has been floated as a veteran option, or the Browns could look to the draft, depending on where they pick. But Lloyd doesn’t see a solution in this year’s crop of quarterbacks, instead looking to the 2026 class, which will feature Arch Manning. Lloyd said that the Manning family has been held in high esteem by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and would salivate over the idea of landing Arch.

The plan to land Arch is where Garrett comes in, per Lloyd.

“How exactly do the Browns get to Arch Manning? By ignoring the quarterback position this offseason and filling their other needs, of which there are many. Tank for a year and start to wade through a chunk of the $170 million still owed Watson on their future cap sheets,” Lloyd said. “Garrett is the only player on the roster who could fetch multiple first-round picks, which the Browns could use as currency in 2026 to move up and nab Manning or (Nico) Iamaleava.

“For as incredible of a talent as Garrett is, the one thing he is not is a quarterback. But he could provide the currency necessary for the Browns to take their next big swing.”

Trading Myles Garrett is Massive Risk for Browns

Few players in Browns’ history have had the transformative impact of Myles Garrett. A future Hall of Fame induction seems almost inevitable for the defensive powerhouse, who has already amassed an impressive 99.5 sacks in just 114 games. As the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a perennial All-Pro, Garrett continues to solidify his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

But, as Lloyd points out, a pass-rusher can only do so much to impact the game. If the Browns don’t remedy their quarterback situation with a creative solution, competing for a spot in the postseason — or the Super Bowl — is unlikely.

For now, Garrett is a key member of the Browns and is slated to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday despite dealing with a few nagging injuries. He’s eager to hand the Bengals a loss that could end their playoff pursuit.

“Misery loves company. So, it would feel pretty good,” Garrett said.

Cleveland is a 9.5-point underdog for the matchup, per ESPN BET.