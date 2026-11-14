Myles Garrett Trade Takes New Turn for Browns After Injury News

An injury to one of the Los Angeles Rams’ biggest stars could change the value of a key piece in the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett trade.

The Rams placed wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve Thursday, adding another obstacle to their playoff push. Cleveland owns Los Angeles’ 2027 first-round pick, giving the Browns a direct stake in how the Rams handle the loss.

Nacua suffered MCL and PCL sprains and turf toe during Sunday’s victory over the Washington Commanders. His absence comes with the Rams at 5-4 after three consecutive wins.

“He’s going to be out for a good amount of time,” coach Sean McVay said Monday.

The potential benefit for Cleveland depends on what happens next. If the depleted Rams lose ground in the standings, the first-round selection they owe the Browns could become more valuable. Los Angeles still has a winning record and time to keep that pick toward the back of the round.

Rams Looked Into Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Trade: Report

Nacua’s production shows how much the Rams must replace. He has 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games, including 14 catches for 150 yards and a score against Washington. He was injured on the Rams’ final offensive play.

Los Angeles also remains without Davante Adams, leaving Matthew Stafford to navigate Sunday’s game at Arizona without his two established star receivers.

The Rams reportedly explored outside help before Tuesday’s trade deadline. According to The Orange and Brown Report, Los Angeles called the Browns about Jerry Jeudy on Monday. No deal followed.

Instead, the Rams signed Brennan Presley to their active roster from the practice squad and added Tyler Scott to the practice squad Thursday. They had already placed another receiver, Jordan Whittington, on injured reserve Tuesday.

Nacua must miss at least four games. That stretch includes Arizona, Green Bay, Kansas City and San Francisco, giving the Rams little room to ease their replacement receivers into the lineup.

Browns Still Waiting on Full Return From Myles Garrett Trade

Cleveland received Jared Verse, the Rams’ 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick when it traded Garrett in June.

Verse was central to the decision. The Browns acquired a young pass rusher with two Pro Bowl selections and a Defensive Rookie of the Year award. But he has gone nine games without a sack in Cleveland.

Garrett returned from knee surgery Sunday and recorded three sacks and a forced fumble in the Rams’ 20-13 victory over Washington, sharpening the immediate comparison.

The draft compensation gives Cleveland another way to benefit from the deal. An earlier first-round selection would expand its options to add a starter or put together a package to move up.

Those possibilities remain unresolved with eight games left on the Rams’ schedule. Garrett’s return gives Los Angeles a chance to compensate for some of its offensive losses.

The Rams will try to extend their winning streak Sunday against Arizona before their bye. Cleveland hosts Houston for their Week 10 matchup.