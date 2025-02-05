Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Sounds Off on Myles Garrett Trade Demand of Browns

Travis Kelce
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Myles Garrett’s decision to publicly request a trade from the Cleveland Browns sent shockwaves through the NFL and drew reactions from some of the league’s biggest stars.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a native of Northeast Ohio, chimed in during Super Bowl week as he prepares to play for his fourth championship ring against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

“I think every team in the National Football League would be accepting of a guy like Myles Garrett,” Kelce said on Wednesday, February 5. “Just a pro’s pro, a stand-up guy. He’s in the communities. I told him I appreciated him for everything he’s done for the Cleveland community before he mentioned that he wanted a trade, or wanted to get out of there. I just have so much love for him, man, he’s such a good guy. And on top of that, I think Cleveland deserves to have a product they can get really, really excited for. That’s a die-hard sports town that’s fiending for an opportunity to go crazy for football.”

