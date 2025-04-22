Myles Garrett’s 2-Word Statement Turns Heads Ahead of Return

After a tumultuous start to the offseason, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is back and looking better than ever.

Garrett looked to be on the way out in Cleveland after publicly demanding a trade. He did the media rounds and made his opinion very clear — he wanted to leave the Browns for a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

However, Garrett and the Browns were able to agree on a four-year extension with an average annual value of $40 million per year, keeping with the team through the 2030 season.

Garrett will be in attendance on Tuesday for the start of the team’s offseason workout program. He issued a two-word message ahead of the workouts on Instagram, showing a bit of what he’s been up to in his preparation for the season.

“We back,” he captioned the video, which showed off his ridiculous physique and workout regimen.

Garrett closes the video by saying, “Ain’t nobody has more heart than me.”

Myles Garrett Had Change of Heart on Browns

Things appeared to reach a point of no return between the Browns and Garrett. But he quickly changed his tune, crediting the communication from the team. His goal remains the same — bringing a Super Bowl to Cleveland, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2017.

“From day one, I’ve always said that I’ve wanted to bring a championship to Northeast Ohio, so that doesn’t change my stance,” Garrett said. “And I’m just going to continue to turn those opinions around or reinforce those opinions by going out and doing what I’ve always done, going out to make plays, being a great teammate, great leader, and being the best person I could be on this field and off the field for the Cleveland Browns.”

Garrett is one of the most impactful defenders in the league. Through eight seasons, he’s collected 102.5 sacks — a franchise record — and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He’s had 14 or more sacks for four straight seasons.

Abdul Carter in Play for Browns as Myles Garrett Partner

The Browns told Garrett enough to convince him that the team can turn things around fairly quickly after a 3-14 campaign. That starts with the draft and the Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick.

Cleveland has a dire need at quarterback but could also go in a different direction. That could include Heisman-winning two-way star Travis Hunter, or Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter. Drafting Carter would give the Browns a massive 1-2-punch off the edge.

Hunter is the favorite to go No. 2 but the Browns have yet to drop any major clues on what they plan to do.

“We’re still working through everything,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said recently. “You know, we have not made a hard decision in terms of how we’re going to utilize the No. 2 pick. There are a number of guys that we like.”

The Browns have a lot of holes to fill, particularly at quarterback. However, building a defense around two monster pass-rushers will be something Cleveland will consider.