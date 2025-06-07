Browns Called Out by Ex-Coach Over Nick Chubb Departure

Nick Chubb is unlikely to return to the Cleveland Browns next season — a decision that former running backs coach Stump Mitchell believes is a significant mistake by the franchise.

Chubb is testing free agency for the first time in his career. He’s coming off a serious knee injury in 2023 that required a pair of surgeries and sidelined him for more than a year. Chubb’s 2024 season ended early due to a broken foot.

The Browns drafted two running backs — Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Dylan Sampson in the fourth. Jerome Ford also decided to take a pay cut to remain with the Browns, locking in his roster spot with the team. The Browns have indicated that bringing back Chubb is unlikely.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out, but I would say that it’s probably increasingly unlikely,” Berry said recently during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan. “We do have two young guys that we like. We think Jerome (Ford) plays a role. It’s basically kind of maybe seeing how the roles shake out in the running back room.”

Stump Mitchell Believes Nick Chubb Can Return to Form

Mitchell, who coached with Cleveland from 2019 to 2023, believes the Browns should have brought back Chubb, citing that his poor numbers last year (332 yards, 3.3 yards per carry) weren’t entirely his fault.

“I would say yes,” Mitchell said on 92.3 The Fan when asked if the Browns should have brought back Chubb. “For the simple fact that the injury Nick had, the foot injury, was not that big of a deal. He overcame the most crucial injury, which was the knee injury. You cannot say just because Nick averaged three-some yards per carry this past season that he wasn’t there and is not ready to return and be productive. Because he can.”

Mitchell cited Chubb’s touchdown run in his first game back following the injury. On the 1-yard plunge into the endzone, Mitchell saw an impressive change of direction from Chubb. Mitchell instead pointed to the offensive line issues as the reason for Chubb’s struggles.

NICHOLAS JAMAAL CHUBB#CINvsCLE on CBS and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/VB0posVj2H — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2024

“His average wasn’t there because of the offensive line,” Mitchell said. “The continuity with those guys wasn’t there.”

Stump Mitchell Confident Nick Chubb Will Find New Home

Chubb has stayed active this offseason, frequently sharing clips of his explosive workouts. Despite that, reported interest from teams has been minimal. Still, Mitchell believes that will change, noting teams know exactly what Chubb is capable of and will come calling as the offseason progresses.

“They don’t need to sign Nick right now. They know what he’s capable of doing,” Mitchell said. “The only thing they need to know is whether he’s healthy or not.

“I think he can be Nick Chubb. Before Saquon went to the Eagles, he wasn’t who he was last year. Derrick Henry wasn’t who he was last year. Both went to teams that had a good offensive line and then they were allowed to do what they do and were successful. There’s no doubt in my mind Nick can return to the back he was as well.”

Chubb is coming off a few rough years but still has a decorated resume. The four-time Pro Bowler rushed for 1,000-plus yards for four straight seasons from 2019 to 2022.