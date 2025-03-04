Hi, Subscriber

Nick Chubb Gets Bad News on Future With Browns

  • 114 Shares
  • Updated
The Cleveland Browns appear set to move on from Nick Chubb.
Getty Images
The Cleveland Browns appear set to move on from Nick Chubb.

Nick Chubb’s time with the Cleveland Browns appears to be over as the former Pro Bowler prepares for his first foray into free agency.

Chubb is coming off another season-ending injury. He suffered a broken foot in December, following a pair of surgeries to repair a serious knee injury he suffered in 2023. The knee injury kept Chubb out for over a year, but he returned to much fanfare.

Despite the feel-good story, Chubb did not produce at his typical levels. He appeared in just eight games last season due to injuries. In all, he rushed for 332 yards on 102 carries with three touchdowns last season. Chubb’s 3.3 yards per carry average was, by far, the lowest of his career.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot feels like it’s safe to say the “Chubb era” is over in Cleveland and that the team is not planning to bring him back.

“It’s the end of the Nick Chubb era in Cleveland, and it’s sad it has to end this way,” Cabot said. “Chubb has stated unequivocally since late in the season that he wanted to come back, but it’s probably not going to happen. The Browns gave him last season to return from the injury, make more than $2 million, and walk away with some grace and dignity despite being a shadow of his former bruising self.”

Browns Have Been Vauge About Nick Chubb’s Situation

Watching Chubb play in another uniform will be tough. He’s become an icon in the city, leading in his own stoic way. However, the Browns are expecting Chubb to test free agency to see what other opportunities are out there.

“I do expect Nick to hit the market. Obviously, his contract is up this year,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at the NFL Combine. “We’ll meet with his reps and everything like that. But it’s something we need to work on the next couple of weeks.”

There is a chance that no other team is willing to roll the dice on soon-to-be 30-year-old running back coming off two injury-shortened seasons. It could lead to Chubb returning to Cleveland on a modest contract with incentive upside, although what his workload would look like with the Browns is unknown.

Jerome Ford is the leading in-house candidate to take over the role. But the Browns could also look to the draft or free agency for a capable runner.

Nick Chubb Expressed Interest in Return to Browns

While the Browns are looking to go in a different direction, Chubb has expressed that he’d like to return. He’s spent his entire seven-year career in Cleveland.

“Of course,” Chubb said of returning, per the Akron Beacon Journal. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I’ve played the last seven years.

“I’m not sure how it’ll work. This is the first time I’ve been a free agent. But I’d like to get it done sooner than later.”

Frankly, the Browns have bigger concerns. After seeing the Deshaun Watson trade crash and burn, Cleveland will explore all its options to find a franchise quarterback. The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Nick Chubb Gets Bad News on Future With Browns

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x