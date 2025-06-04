Ex-Browns RB Nick Chubb Gets Bleak Update on Future Prospects

Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb remains without a team and he may still be looking for one when the season kicks off.

Chubb is navigating free agency for the first time in his career, but interest has been minimal for the four-time Pro Bowler. Teams remain wary due to lingering concerns about his health. Chubb has missed significant time over the past two seasons, including a devastating knee injury in 2023 that required two surgeries and sidelined him for over a year.

The door seems closed on a return to the Browns but Chubb should have something left in the tank for a team in need of a no-nonsense running back with upside. It wasn’t long ago that Chubb was being mentioned with the best running backs in the league, but he needs a chance to prove he’s still got it.

Nick Chubb’s Route Could be Similar to Kareem Hunt

Terry Pluto of cleveland.com believes Chubb’s situation will play out similarly to how Kareem Hunt’s did last season. Hunt, who didn’t return to the Browns, had to wait until the regular season started to find a home. He ended up signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after an injury to Isiah Pacheco. Hunt appeared in 13 games and led the team in rushing with 728 yards and seven touchdowns.

“As for Chubb, he is like Kareem Hunt was in 2024. He will probably be without a team before the season starts, then picked up when injuries hit someone. Hunt wasn’t with a team when the 2024 season opened. He was signed by Kansas City a few weeks later,” Pluto said. “He signed a $1.5 million deal for 2025 to return to K.C. That probably will be the type of road Chubb will have to follow.”

Over the past two seasons, Chubb has appeared in just 10 games, totaling 503 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Browns Shut Down Idea of Nick Chubb Returning

The Browns have been asked for an update on the chances of Chubb returning multiple times this offseason. Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, has been very honest about the likelihood of Cleveland’s fan-favorite running back returning.