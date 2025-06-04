Browns’ Nick Chubb Linked to Bears After Andrew Berry’s Comments

After dealing with multiple injuries throughout his Cleveland Browns career, it remains uncertain what Nick Chubb’s future looks like in the NFL. Chubb, who showed during his time with the Browns that he had the potential to be one of the top running backs in the NFL, has had multiple knee injuries and broke his foot last year.

Interest Around the League

While some will likely be concerned that the Cleveland Browns star hasn’t been able to stay on the field, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently reported that there are a few teams interested in his services. One of them was the Chicago Bears, with him adding that the Bears remain a possibility before the start of training camp in July.

“I know he expects to play, wants to play. The running back market is tough. A lot of these guys are waiting. I think they’re going to wait probably until training camp at this point. It doesn’t help them to sign in late May or early June…

“…There are some teams out there that could be in the market for one,” he said. said. “The Commanders or the Bears come to mind. Just in general terms, they could be looking for an extra back at some point, could need some help.”

Has a Return to Cleveland Been Ruled Out?

Some have wondered if the Cleveland Browns could bring Chubb back. Without considering his 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022, 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns in his career, Chubb is a fan favorite in Cleveland.

For an organization that hasn’t done much right over the past few years, keeping Chubb in town seems to make sense, at least on paper. However, it’s time for the Browns to start trying to win football games.

Chubb has the opportunity to help them do just that when he’s healthy, but it’s impossible to count on him at this stage of his career. The last thing that Browns want to do is bring in another player who can’t stay on the field, something they already have too many of.

When speaking to reporters, Brown’s general manager, Andrew Berry, admitted that it’s unlikely that they’ll pursue a reunion with the former star. After the Browns selected Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Dylan Sampson in the fourth round, there are younger options for them to use and attempt to get reps.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out, but I would say that it’s probably increasingly unlikely,” Berry told 92.3 The Fan. “We do have two young guys that we liked. We think Jerome [Ford] plays a role. It’s basically kind of maybe seeing how the roles shake out in the running back room.

“You’re never going to rule out someone as near and dear to our heart as Nick, and I would expect him to take another step being a year removed from the knee injury. But I’d say a return is less likely, at least in the short term, with us right now.”

There will be some big shoes to fill in Cleveland’s running back room, but it’s time to face it, Chubb isn’t the same player that he once was.