Lastest Photos of Browns RB Nick Chubb Generate Viral Buzz

Nick Chubb: Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl running back, Batman enthusiast, and now, a model?

Chubb is among the NFL players featured in Abercrombie & Fitch’s new campaign, which features apparel for each team. Browns fans were delighted but surprised to see Chubb posing and smiling in the photos.

“Didn’t expect to see Nick Chubb modeling for Abercrombie on my bingo card this year,” a fan wrote on X.

Others agreed that using Chubb as the face of the collection was a smart marketing move. The city of Cleveland loves him, and his no-nonsense approach to the game has made him a fan favorite.

Chubb has been working his way back from knee surgery. He suffered a catastrophic injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries. The latest of those came in November.

He’s starting the season on the physically unable to perform list and will miss at least the first four games of the season. There was a slight hope the four-time Pro Bowler could return for the start of the season. However, it’s evident that the Browns are prioritizing his long-term health and want to ensure he’s fully ready down the stretch for the crucial part of the season.

Browns to Rely on Jerome Ford With Nick Chubb Out

With Chubb on the shelf, the Browns will turn to Jerome Ford to help carry the load. Ford is heading into his third season with some valuable experience from the 2023 campaign.

Ford got the majority of the work last season after Chubb went down. He led the team in carries (204) and yards (813). He’s looking to build off that with another big opportunity in front of him.

“I learned a lot,” Ford said during training camp. “I learned that preparation is key and making sure you prepare mentally and physically are the keys to having success.”

The Browns have liked Ford’s progression into a well-rounded back, especially in reference to his development in pass protection.

“I don’t know if any running back comes into the NFL as a good pass protector. It’s very, very rare,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “You just don’t ask college players, running backs, to do what they’re asked to do in the pros. So Jerome is exactly right in terms of that’s part of his game that will continue to grow.

“I’m proud of him for last year, what he was able to achieve in that third-down role, oftentimes as a pass protector.”

Browns Bring Back RB D’Onta Foreman in Chubb’s Absence

The Browns made a somewhat surprising move when they cut down the roster to 53 players, terminating the contract of veteran back D’Onta Foreman. It left just Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. as running backs on the active roster.

Foreman’s absence didn’t last long. The Browns brought back Foreman on August 30, just three days after letting him go.

Foreman is expected to be Cleveland’s short-yardage back next season, similar to what Kareem Hunt has done in recent seasons. He showed some of what he’s capable of in the preseason, bulldozing his way for a touchdown during the team’s preseason tilt against the Minnesota Vikings.

Foreman has bounced around the last three seasons with three different teams. But he has been productive. In 2023, he started eight games with the Chicago Bears. Foreman recorded 425 yards on 109 carries, finding the end zone four times. He’ll be a nice piece for the Browns, especially with Chubb sidelined.