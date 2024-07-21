Browns RB Nick Chubb Gives Sobering Insight on Return to Field

Nick Chubb is working hard to return to the field as soon as possible. But the Cleveland Browns star running back is having difficulty shaking the feeling of being “behind.”

Chubb has looked anything but behind in various clips that have circulated on social media. He’s looked almost like his old self, looking sharp in workouts and squatting massive amounts of weight.

However, in a clip shared by JOC Films — which is documenting Chubb’s comeback — the running back shares some rare insight on his mindset.

“It’s different now because I feel like I’m behind,” Chubb said in the newly released clip shot in April. “Usually I’m healthy and I’m working to get faster and stronger. Now I’m just trying to catch up to get to the person I once was.”

Chubb has admitted that the path back hasn’t been easy. He has earned a reputation as one of the best backs in the league, but his future became a significant question when he suffered a career-altering knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chubb injured the same knee in college, so he understood the daunting path back.

“The team did a great job of being there for me. I was down mentally for a while. When you get hurt, I mean, it’s one thing. When you get hurt again, and you already know what you got to go through the entire process – surgery, rehab, it’s a nonstop battle every day,” Chubb said in June. “So my team did a great job being there for me. I was around the building for them and they did a great job. Made the playoffs, had a great run.”

Nick Chubb’s Return Timeline Still Uncertain

Various updates have built optimism that Chubb could return to the field early in the season. And being available for Week 1 has not been ruled out. However, the Browns and Chubb have both been very careful on setting expectations when it comes to his timeline.

“I’m getting better every day, taking it day by day, getting better,” Chubb said. “Yeah, just right now, trying to get stronger.

“I like where I’m at. I’m where I need to be, I would say that. The biggest thing for me is getting better every day.”

Chubb is a four-time Pro Bowler and the Browns’ fourth-leading rusher of all time. He has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games. Chubb is averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

Browns Have New-Look Running Back Room

The Browns are prepared for Chubb to miss some time next season. Few players could replicate what he brings to the table, so Cleveland will turn to a committee.

Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. return. The team is especially bullish on Ford being a contributor after he was thrust into action following Chubb’s injury last season.

“Jerome has done a nice job,” Stefanski said during an appearance on on May 1. “He had some really, really, really big moments for our football team [last year]. He made big plays for us when we needed it. We’re excited about that.”

Newcomers in the Browns backfield include D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. Foreman is expected to take on a Kareem Hunt-type role, while Hines will contribute as a pass-catcher and on special teams.