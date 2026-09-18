Browns Linked to Legendary Coach in Hopes of Arch Manning Pairing: Report

The Cleveland Browns remain in a holding pattern at quarterback for at least one more season, but the franchise hopes it might look considerably different from top to bottom by next spring.

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland reported on Friday, September 18 that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam remains intent on securing former Alabama head coach Nick Saban for a role in the organization, who Haslam would pair with Texas quarterback Arch Manning in an ideal world.

“I have to say this because I’ve heard a lot of rumors, but I heard Jimmy is not done going after Nick Saban,” Grossi said. “Now Nick wouldn’t coach, but he would have some kind of role. And to combine him with Arch Manning.”

Browns Not Looking to Replace Todd Monken as Head Coach With Nick Saban

Based on Grossi’s report, new head coach Todd Monken would not have to concern himself with his job moving forward — or at least not with regards to Saban taking it.

Saban coached in the NFL for a brief time with the Miami Dolphins, earning a 15-17 record across two seasons (2005-06). His history with Cleveland spanned a four-year stretch between 1991-94, when Saban served as the defensive coordinator under then head coach Bill Belichick.

Saban left Miami for the Alabama job, where he spent the next 17 years. He captured six NCAA championships over that time, adding those to the one he claimed while the head coach at LSU in 2003.

He retired from coaching following the 2023 campaign, currently works as a college football analyst for ESPN and will turn 75 years old at the end of October.

Saban has said publicly he has no interest in returning to the collegiate coaching ranks, in part because of how new NIL rules have completely changed the landscape of the sport and the nature of the job.

Whether Saban might be willing to jump back into the fray with an NFL team remains to be seen. That said, his deepest ties in the pros probably are to the Browns based on his career history.

Arch Manning Within Browns’ Reach in Upcoming NFL Draft

As for the acquisition of Manning, that will not necessarily be as straightforward as the team’s pursuit of Saban.

Cleveland can simply make Saban a lucrative offer and hire him outright. In Manning’s case, the Browns must position themselves to draft him — likely in April 2027.

On the one hand, Manning is a strong player with an impressive last name, so he will likely draw the interest of several teams. On the other hand, there is a considerable amount of quarterback talent in the upcoming class and Manning probably won’t be No. 1 on every team’s board — perhaps not even on the majority of draft boards around the league.

If Cleveland plays poorly enough this season to pick inside the top five, there is a reasonable chance the team can secure Manning. The Browns also hold two first-rounders next year, their own and one belonging to the Los Angeles Rams, which will provide some ammunition if Cleveland feels it must trade up to land its franchise quarterback of choice.