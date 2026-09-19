Browns Add CB to Injury Report, Elevate LB to Active Roster

The Cleveland Browns did some last-minute housekeeping to both the injury report and the roster ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cleveland detailed the moves on Saturday, September 19, with Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN adding more insight in a repost of the Browns’ initial report.

“We’ve elevated LB Nathaniel Watson from the practice squad, and listed CB Noah Igbinoghene as questionable for Week 2,” Cleveland wrote on its official X account.

Igbinoghene, who has a hand injury, was a possibility to be active on special teams on Sunday after the Browns released D’Angelo Ross. https://t.co/lq9T0zW7eR — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 19, 2026

“Igbinoghene, who has a hand injury, was a possibility to be active on special teams on Sunday after the Browns released D’Angelo Ross,” Oyefusi added.

Igbinoghene, who will turn 27 in November, is a six-year veteran of the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. He has appeared in 69 games and made 17 starts over the course of his NFL tenure.

Browns Starting CB Tyson Campbell Questionable for Buccaneers Game With Ankle Injury

Also questionable for Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay is Browns starting cornerback Tyson Campbell, who is battling an ankle injury. Campbell did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

Cleveland has already ruled out offensive guard Teven Jenkins with a back injury, which also sidelined him during the team’s season-opener against the Jaguars in Jacksonville last weekend.

Rookie Austin Barber started in Jenkins’ place against the Jags, after which Browns head coach Todd Monken indicated to reporters that Barber will remain the starter moving forward, even after Jenkins gets healthy enough to play.

Both Campbell and Jenkins are potential trade candidates if Cleveland decides to sell ahead of the league’s November 10 deadline.

Several Browns Starters Were on Injury Report Throughout Week

Several recognizable names were on the Browns’ injury report over the course of the week.

Among them were two starting offensive linemen, center Elgton Jenkins (back), who was limited all week in practice until participating in full on Friday, and guard Zion Johnson (knee), who was a full participant every day this week despite his injury.

Reserve offensive tackle Dawand Jones was also limited on Wednesday with a head injury but was a full-go on both Thursday and Friday.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins was limited in practice all week with a quad issue but had no official injury designation on Saturday, while wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is battling a wrist concern but practiced in full all week.