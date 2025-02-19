Browns Cut Ties With Veteran RB Amid Injury Issues

The Cleveland Browns have decided to cut ties with veteran running back Nyheim Hines.

Hines was an intriguing signing for the Browns last offseason. He has proven to be a dynamic return man and can be a threat out of the backfield catching the ball. Over his career, Hines has collected 2,980 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns. He also has returned two punt returns and two kickoffs for scores.

However, he never saw the field with the Browns. Hines missed his second consecutive season due to an ACL tear he suffered during a jetski accident in July 2023.

Hines returned to practice with the Browns in October but was not activated to the 53-man roster within the 21-day window.

“He put in a lot of time and effort to try to get back. He did everything he could,” Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said. “The number one thing for him is his speed and his explosive ability, and he just wasn’t at that spot where we felt comfortable to make the move. So disappointed for him. He would have been a great asset for us to have moving forward, but hopefully things work out in the future.”

Nyheim Hines Wanted to Show Off Potential With Browns

Hines is mostly known for his kick return ability and as a pass-catcher. He did not like being dubbed a “return specialist,” citing his ability as a receiver out of the backfield.

“I mean, I’m not the biggest guy in the world, but I’m not going to be scared,” Hines said on May 22. “I’m going to put my head down there. I’m known for my pass catching abilities, so the return specialist thing was kind of disrespectful, honestly, I don’t know. I don’t know any other return specialist who has over 230 catches in five years.”

Even if Hines was healthy, how much of a contributor he would have been is unknown. D’Onta Foreman, another notable offseason addition to the backfield, saw limited reps. Foreman notched just 71 carries last season — most of those coming after Nick Chubb went down with a season-ending foot injury.

Cleveland finished with just 94.6 yards per game on the ground, which ranked No. 29 in the NFL. Jerome Ford led the team in rushing with 565 yards and three touchdowns. He also notched 37 catches for 225 yards.