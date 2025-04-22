Browns ‘Open-Minded’ About Trading Former First-Round Pick

If the Cleveland Browns get trade calls about cornerback Greg Newsome, they’ll be open-minded about making a deal.

The Browns added depth and flexibility to their secondary on Monday by signing veteran cornerback Nik Needham. The former Miami Dolphins defender has appeared in 63 games with 27 starts over six seasons, recording six interceptions while serving primarily as a reliable nickel corner.

Needham’s arrival comes as Newsome continues to be mentioned in trade discussions. Newsome is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which will pay him $13.3 million. With Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. already holding down starting spots, Needham gives Cleveland a dependable option should Newsome be moved.

While the Browns aren’t actively shopping Newsome by putting him on the trade block, they are open to offers, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“If the Browns get calls on a cornerback such as Newsome on draft weekend, it gives them a chance to be opportunistic,” Cabot said. “They’re not heading into the weekend with any of their veterans on the trading block, but they will field calls and be open-minded.”

Greg Newsome Takes Pride in Being ‘Glue Guy’ for Browns

Newsome hasn’t quite lived up to the billing of a first-round pick. He has three interceptions over four seasons and played on just 70% of the defensive snaps last season — the lowest number of his career.

Newsome’s future in Cleveland was a hot topic last offseason and again at the trade deadline. But despite the speculation, he stayed put and focused on blocking out the noise.

“I don’t pay attention, but obviously my family and stuff tell me and ask me,” Newsome said last offseason. “What goes through my head is nothing. I feel like I’m comfortable here. I feel like AB (general manager Andrew Berry) and, the ownership and all my coaches know what I’m capable of. They know what I bring to this team, not just on the field, being one of those glue guys. Being a guy that’s always energetic. Celebrating no matter what. I feel like they know my value, so no I wasn’t too worried about that.”

Browns Will Capitalize on Opportunities in Draft

The Browns have no shortage of needs following a dismal 3-14 season, and the accelerated rebuild begins with the draft. Holding the No. 2 overall pick, Cleveland could target a quarterback to fill its most glaring hole.

However, the front office could also select one of the draft’s most dynamic prospects, like two-way star Travis Hunter or explosive pass-rusher Abdul Carter. Both have generated significant buzz.

Cleveland has picks in every round but the fifth. The Browns do hold two third-round picks and four sixth-round picks. Browns general manager Andrew Berry did not rule out trading a veteran if the right opportunity presents itself.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Berry said. “I wouldn’t say that’s necessarily like top of mind, but I think back a couple years ago with Troy Hill. We weren’t necessarily going into the weekend thinking that was going to be an active trade. Martin (Emerson) was available in a trade back. We were able to shed some salary and get an additional pick. So, it made sense for us at the time and wouldn’t rule it out again.”