Packers Respond to Trade Rumors

The Green Bay Packers moving on from Alexander would allow them to get younger and find a healthier option. When Alexander is on the field, however, he’s been one of the better players in the NFL.

It’s a risk worth taking for the Cleveland Browns, as long as they make the other necessary moves. If not, trading for just Alexander wouldn’t help either side.

Regarding the Packers’ stance, they’ve grown frustrated with him not being on the field, perhaps the main reason they’re looking to move him.

“We’ll see; we’re working through that,” Brian Gutekunst said, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“He certainly could be, but I think we’ll work through that as we go. We’ve got to get him out there now. I think obviously we’ve talked about there’s been a lot of frustration on his part. He wants to be out there badly, and not being able to be out there at his best has frustrated him, and that has frustrated our football team, too, because we’re better with him. But we’ll see.”