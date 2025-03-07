The Cleveland Browns need help on both sides of the football. Whether it’s to start winning games or to make someone like Myles Garrett happy enough to stick around and sign an extension, the Browns have reasons to go out and make a trade.

However, another side of the story is where the Browns should retool and do everything they can to start over. Another rebuild seems logical for the Browns, despite how tough it might be to move on from someone like Garrett and others.

If the Browns take the route that most fans would always want, and try to put together a competent team for a fan base that wants to win, they could be interested in improving their defense.

Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers would be an excellent addition. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are willing to move him.

“Sources: The #Packers have had trade conversations centered around star CB Jaire Alexander and they are open to moving him for the right price. Alexander, still just 28 and a two-time Pro Bowler, is considered to be the most decorated CB available,” Rapoport posted.

Trade Idea Would Land Alexander

Alexander, who’s playing on a four-year, $84 million deal, would be expensive regarding his cap hit. In terms of assets the Cleveland Browns would have to move, he might not be too much.

The Browns don’t have a reason to trade anything more than a third-round pick this offseason, if that, as they need their picks to land cheap talent.

Brad Ward of 247 Sports put together a trade idea to land Alexander, highlighting his injuries and suspension, hopefully keeping his price relatively low.

“Alexander has struggled to stay healthy, having participated in just seven games over the past two seasons. The cornerback has proven excellent when he can remain on the field. He performed at an elite level in 16 games during the 2022 season after being limited to just four games in 2021.

“In 2024, Alexander was suspended for one game due to conduct deemed detrimental to the team. The two sides have been at odds for some time now, leading to an impending trade this offseason, which is the outcome both sides would prefer,” Ward wrote.