Jaire Alexander Has Trade Value Revealed After Packers Give Green Light To Trade

Alongside the need to boost the offensive support for young franchise quarterback, Jordan Love, the will-they, won’t-they Jaire Alexander trade rumors have been about the loudest part of the Green Bay Packers‘ offseason noise.

Since Green Bay was revealed to be “open” to trading their 2 x All-Pro cornerback, the NFL world has gone into scramble mode trying to figure out what the price would be to acquire the Packers’ CB1.

General Managers Split on Jaire Alexander Trade Valuation

Despite Alexander having a pretty clear straightforward resume of both clear positional expertise and a substantial injury history, there is no clear consensus on what the Packers would receive in return for his services.

Jason Wilde, reporting on Channel 3000, asked various general managers and NFL executives what Green Bay could get in return for their top corner’s services, and he got an array of different answers.

Per @jasonjwilde he reached out to GMs/Former GMs he knows and asked what could the Packers get in return for Jaire Alexander GM 1- maybe not even a 6th round pick GM 2- I think you would get more than that (6th rd) GM 3- I would ask for a 3rd and settle for a 4th or a 5th pic.twitter.com/MsVhdK5Itx — Packerfan Total Access- Clayton (@packers_access) February 27, 2025

With opinions ranging from less than a 6th round pick to potentially as much as a 3rd rounder, there is no clear expected price range for the newly-28 year old defensive back.

Any pick on the second day of this upcoming draft would certainly be a huge win for Green Bay, but a fourth and fifth would probably be acceptable for a team known for moving off veterans with as much haste as any NFL franchise.

How Certain Are The Packers To Move On From Alexander?

At less than a 6th rounder, it does not really make a ton of sense to ditch a very high ceiling, proven NFL corner – incidentally one of the hardest positions to recruit quality talent – who will likely prove a valuable contributor this season and beyond if he stays healthy.

Particularly since the Packers will save just $6 million in cap space by cutting or trading him, in a year in which they have over $48 million in cap space (14th in NFL); with only kicker, Brandon McManus, and perhaps center, Josh Myers, on the list of vaguely expensive team starters on the re-sign list.

A third rounder, or multiple high day three picks in this year’s draft, would likely be adequate compensation, but for a sixth combined a little more unneeded cap room could prove to be not particularly enticing to the organization

And the Packers don’t exactly have vast depth at corner; with former 1st round pick, Eric Stokes, and backups, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell also set to depart in free agency, the team has just two other perimeter corners on the roster – Keisean Nixon and former 7th round pick, Carrington Valentine.

Although Nixon and Valentine are both starting-level corners in the league, Green Bay would need to make serious investments into their CB room were they to also move off Alexander.

Perhaps it could turn into a contingency; if the Packers manage to obtain one of the premier cornerback free agents, such as DJ Reed, they may be more willing to let Alexander go for below market rate renumeration.

Or indeed, they may look to find his replacement with the 23rd overall pick in this year’s draft, conveniently held in Green Bay.