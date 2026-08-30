Browns Part Ways With Fan-Favorite Receiver After Breakout

Luke Floriea’s impressive preseason was not enough to secure him a spot on the Cleveland Browns’ initial 53-man roster.

The Browns waived Floriea on Sunday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, who first reported the move. Cleveland would like to bring the Mentor native back on its practice squad if he clears waivers.

Floriea will now be available to the rest of the NFL through the waiver process. If he goes unclaimed, the Browns can re-sign him to their practice squad. Floriea is expected to return to Cleveland if he makes it through the process.

Luke Floriea Made Strong Final Push

Floriea did everything he could to make the decision difficult. He finished the preseason with six receptions for 95 yards and three touchdowns. Floriea caught a 35-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders against the Chicago Bears before scoring Cleveland’s only touchdown in its loss to the Buffalo Bills.

He saved his best performance for the preseason finale against the New England Patriots, catching three passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ 37-13 win.

Both scores came from Dillon Gabriel in the first quarter, covering 6 and 14 yards. Floriea nearly completed the hat trick before a 17-yard touchdown was overturned after review.

“Whatever decision they’re going to make, they’re going to make. It’s kind of out of my hands at this point, but I can go to bed at night happy with how I played, and I gave it everything I have and that’s all I can ask for,” Floriea told News 5 Cleveland after the game.

Head coach Todd Monken made it clear that Floriea’s work had not gone unnoticed.

“All he does is come out and practice his rear end off and make plays when called upon,” Monken said of Floriea on August 17. “I just love the way he plays football. The guy loves football, and all he does is come out and compete every day and make plays when given opportunities.”

Browns Had Crowded Competition at Receiver

Floriea became a fan favorite because of his production and local ties. He played at Kent State, finishing his college career with 100 receptions for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Browns initially signed Floriea after he participated in their 2025 rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. A hamstring injury ended his first preseason, but Cleveland later brought him back on the practice squad and signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January.

His latest roster bid came in a receiver room that the Browns overhauled during the offseason. Cleveland selected KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second, giving both rookies a clear path to immediate roles alongside Jerry Jeudy. Second-year pass-catcher Isaiah Bond will also have an expanded role.

Veteran Tylan Wallace — who previously played under Monken in Baltimore — Malachi Corley and Gage Larvadain are other receivers in consideration for the final spots on the depth chart.

The Browns had already made a significant move by releasing Cedric Tillman, a 2023 third-round pick who caught 71 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns during his three seasons in Cleveland.