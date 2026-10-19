Pat McAfee Sounds Off on Browns’ 4-2 Start

Pat McAfee is buying into the Cleveland Browns after their latest comeback put them atop the AFC North.

The Browns improved to 4-2 with Sunday’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, overcoming another slow start on offense to secure their second divisional win under Todd Monken. Cleveland has needed a late go-ahead drive in each of its four victories.

McAfee believes those results deserve some respect, even if the Browns are making their fans sweat.

“This Cleveland Browns team refuses to believe they are the same old Browns. This team refuses to believe they have to be (expletive),” McAfee said. “Deshaun Watson doesn’t have the most prolific game in the history of his particular career. Who cares! They’re winning games. Jerry Jeudy got loose on a couple. Estime had a touchdown. They are a real team — a formidable NFL football team.”

Browns Get Win Despite Slow Start vs. Ravens

Watson’s performance against Baltimore captured both the frustration and promise of Cleveland’s start. He finished 16-of-26 for 164 yards without a touchdown or interception, struggling to generate much of anything before halftime. The Browns managed just 46 yards through two quarters and punted on all five possessions.

But with the game tied and another opportunity to finish in front of him, Watson delivered. His 33-yard connection with Jeudy on third down moved Cleveland into field-goal range, setting up Andre Szmyt’s winning 37-yard kick as time expired. Jeudy finished with a team-high 69 receiving yards.

The final possession covered 62 yards in 10 plays. It continued a pattern established in victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers. All four Browns wins have come by four points or fewer.

Cleveland’s defense kept giving the offense chances against Baltimore, shutting out the Ravens after their first two possessions produced 10 points. Carson Schwesinger forced a Derrick Henry fumble early in the fourth quarter, and Tyson Campbell recovered to give the Browns the ball at Baltimore’s 35-yard line.

Audric Estime, signed off Minnesota’s practice squad earlier in the week, finished the ensuing possession with a 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game. Cleveland found a contribution from a player who had barely arrived before being asked to help beat a division rival.

“The Monken experience has been great in Cleveland. They are at the top of the AFC North. That’s insane,” McAfee said.

Monken: Browns Still ‘Under Construction’

Monken shares the appreciation for his team’s resolve. He also knows the offense is asking a lot of everyone around it. After the victory, Monken pointed to mistakes in both coaching and execution that have prevented Cleveland from consistently putting productive plays together.

He acknowledged Watson can play better and said the responsibility for improving the offense starts with him and his staff. The positive is that the Browns have yet to play a clean game but enter Week 7 with a 4-2 record.

“I love the way our guys play. Like, we’ve got the right guys, but we do too many things on the offensive side of the ball that hurt us. That doesn’t allow us to stack plays. Coaching and playing collectively,” Monken said. “We’re under construction, man.”

The Browns will try to build on their record over a stretch of three consecutive road games, beginning Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, followed by trips to Pittsburgh and New Orleans.